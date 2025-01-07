Aptera unveils production-ready solar electric vehicle at CES 2025

Aptera Motors has taken a monumental step toward reshaping the future of transportation with the debut of its production-ready solar electric vehicle (sEV) at CES 2025

Aptera Motors has taken a monumental step toward reshaping the future of transportation with the debut of its production-ready solar electric vehicle (sEV) at CES 2025. Transitioning from prototyping to validation vehicles, Aptera’s debut signals its readiness to redefine how we think about mobility and deliver a vehicle that offers unmatched energy efficiency, freedom from conventional charging, and a truly zero-emission driving experience.

A solar-powered first for CES

CES attendees are witnessing history: the debut of the first solar-powered EV designed to eliminate the need for plugging in for most daily driving needs. Aptera’s sEV combines cutting-edge engineering with extraordinary capabilities:

Up to 400 miles of range from a single charge in under an hour.

of range from a single charge in under an hour. Up to 40 miles of free driving per day powered entirely by sunlight.

powered entirely by sunlight. Over 10,000 miles per year of solar-powered driving in sunny climates, significantly reducing reliance on grid charging.

This event marks the first public showcase of Aptera’s complete solar array, consisting of four panels strategically placed on the hood, dash, roof and hatch of the vehicle, alongside its production body structure, built from carbon fiber sheet molding compound (CF-SMC). This advanced material dramatically reduces complexity, requiring fewer than one-tenth the parts of traditional vehicles, resulting in a lightweight yet robust design.

“A pivotal moment for sustainable mobility”

“Today marks a pivotal moment not only for Aptera but for the future of sustainable transportation,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera Motors. “This vehicle embodies years of innovation and relentless pursuit of energy-efficient mobility. CES is the perfect stage to share our vision and invite the world to join us in creating a cleaner, solar-powered future.”

Redefining transportation

Aptera’s sEV is a striking departure from the automotive norm. Unlike larger, heavier vehicles dependent on fossil fuels or grid power, Aptera generates its own energy. It’s a lightweight, self-sufficient solution tailored to today’s world and tomorrow’s challenges.

Engage with Aptera at CES 2025

Aptera’s presence at CES offers an immersive experience for attendees, featuring:

Interactive Booth (CP-517): Explore the production-intent vehicle’s interior and exterior, view an exploded chassis and body structure display, and engage with Aptera’s team in the Central Plaza of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Exclusive Ride-Along Demonstrations: Media are invited to experience exclusive ride-along demonstrations and one-on-one interviews with Aptera’s leadership team.

Driving demand and innovation

Aptera has already captured significant interest, amassing nearly 50,000 reservations representing over $1.7 billion in potential revenue. Supported by $135 million raised through equity crowdfunding, the company is accelerating its path to series production and delivering a future where every journey is powered by the sun.

