Apple Music and Rivian introduce immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos experience to Rivian drivers

Apple and Rivian today announced that the industry-defining automotive maker will be bringing Apple Music’s premium, immersive Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos® natively to Rivian customers. Beginning today, Apple Music will also be available in all of Rivian’s electric vehicles for drivers with an Apple Music subscription. Thanks to Connect+, Rivian’s vehicle streaming and connectivity subscription, it will be available anywhere the vehicle drives.

Apple Music’s deep integration into Rivian’s software platform enables listeners to easily search and browse through its catalog of over 100 million songs and over 30,000 expertly curated playlists, enjoy access to its global live-streaming radio stations and more.

For Rivian customers seeking an even more immersive sound experience in Second Generation vehicles, they can select Rivian Premium Audio, a Rivian-designed sound system, which enables Apple Music’s Spatial Audio thanks to Dolby Atmos. The experience delivers astonishing audio that reveals more depth, clarity, and details in your favorite music.

“With the introduction of Spatial Audio, Apple Music elevated the listening experience for music fans around the world and gave artists a new way to make and think about their music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to bring this experience natively to Rivian drivers, along with all the beloved features and human-curated content that make Apple Music the best destination for music lovers.”

“We care deeply about bringing a seamless, top sound quality experience. Thanks to this significant technical collaboration with Apple’s engineers, our vehicles offer an incredible audio entertainment experience that enhances the daily adventures of Rivian customers,” said Wassym Bensaid, Rivian’s Chief Software Officer.

More than 90% of Apple Music listeners have experienced Spatial Audio, and plays for music available in Spatial Audio account for nearly one-third of all plays. The number of songs available in Spatial Audio has more than quadrupled over the last two years. Rivian owners with Apple Music subscriptions can immediately enjoy an ever-growing selection of music in Spatial Audio from some of the world’s biggest artists spanning all genres, including hip-hop, country, Latin, pop, and classical. Apple Music also offers curated Spatial Audio playlists like Driving in Spatial Audio, Hip-Hop in Spatial Audio, and many more.

Availability

All Rivian vehicles now have access to Apple Music natively, starting today via the latest Rivian software update.

Apple Music’s Spatial Audio is available in all First Generation Rivian vehicles and Second Generation vehicles with Rivian Premium Audio.

To stream Apple Music in any Rivian, from anywhere, Apple Music subscribers can sign up for Connect+, available at $14.99 a month, or annually for $149.99.

A two-month free trial of Connect+ is available starting today, or at vehicle delivery for new Rivian owners, along with a free trial of Apple Music of up to 90 days.

SOURCE: Rivian