Antolin unveils NEXUS, its disruptive door panel concept

The North American Innovation Department of Antolin has pushed the boundaries of door complexity reduction while offering a new virtual concept properly designed to meet the desires of any client around the world

Antolin continues boosting innovative ideas through the creation of NEXUS, a revolutionary proposition for inner door panels. Antolin aim is to lead mobility from inside the vehicle by offering avant-garde and intelligent solutions to OEMs.

This door panel concept has born in the USA with a global approach: to cover the consumers demands while meeting the requirements of any client around the world.

Thanks to the alliance with key partners as Walter Pack (smart surfaces) or PersiSKIN (vegetal skin for interior trim), Antolin wants to evolve the solutions comprised in the door panel from sustainable materials (natural, recycled or recyclable) to valuable technologies (enhancing user experience).

The four visions offered by NEXUS are suitable for any kind of mobility and driving modes:

E-sential Line , where affordability meets quality.

, where affordability meets quality. Premium Line, for upgrading the mobility experience.

for upgrading the mobility experience. Car Sharing, creating an own space.

creating an own space. Self-Driving, comfort on board.

Different designs and architectures of products are needed to integrate circularity and sustainability into innovative technologies and materials. NEXUS, the recently developed virtual door panel, is dreamed up based on one core carrier in which, via a plug and play scheme, several functionalities and finishes can be executed to ease the customization as well as the recyclability process during all the phases of the product life cycle.

Committed to Progress and Environment

When Antolin thinks about vehicle sustainability, the company pays attention to the materials and the eco-design, that is, how the parts that make up the vehicle are designed, and there it is where the circular economy and the use of recycled and natural materials come into play. NEXUS carrier is made up with a high recycled content polymer, while the door also includes monomaterial parts and natural or bio-sourcing coverings.

Streamlined User Experience – HMI, Sensing & Intuitive Touch Technologies

Depending on the vision chosen, E-sential, Premium, Car Sharing or Self-Driving, the different features available can be added to create a personal space inside the car adapted to user’s needs: a 3D hologram driving assistance system provides key information when needed while the backlit solutions allow to generate new light ambiences or to communicate with the passengers. NEXUS also features a new visual and tactile interface and an active mirroring thanks to a smart decorative surface.

Comfort Experience – User-Centric Design

Thermal comfort is achieved thanks to a learning and predictive system which implies energy efficiency.

The door pocket has been reinvented as a versatile plug and play element and an additional storage area has been implemented that can act as a sanitization compartment for personal goods.

SOURCE: Antolin