Antolin and E Ink partner to revolutionize automotive interiors with dynamic designs

Antolin announces its collaboration with E Ink, a pioneer in electronic ink technology

Antolin announces its collaboration with E Ink, a pioneer in electronic ink technology. This strategic partnership aims to integrate E Ink’s innovative PrismTM technology into vehicle interiors, significantly enhancing user experience and optimizing energy efficiency. This announcement takes place during the IZB trade fair, where Antolin is showcasing its cutting-edge portfolio of innovative products at their stand 1217 in hall 1 in Wolfsburg, aligning perfectly with this year’s IZB theme, “Empowering Partnerships.”

“At Antolin, we are confronted with the challenge of delivering integrated solutions to automotive manufacturers by incorporating a broader array of technologies,” said Javier Villacampa, Antolin VP, Innovation & Sustainability. “Our objective is to achieve this with utmost efficiency and competitiveness, carefully selecting functions that provide genuine value to users while upholding our commitments to sustainability, safety, and onboard comfort. The technical collaboration with E Ink will help our innovation strategy to meet this significant challenge.”

E Ink PrismTM utilizes colored particles which are electronically controlled and enables the creation of dynamic surfaces with endless experiential designs that can change color and patterns on demand or automatically based on functionality, such as alerts or call notifications. Unlike traditional backlit solutions, it consumes power only during color transitions, contributing to greater energy efficiency and, consequently, improved driving range.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards creating dynamic, energy-efficient vehicle interiors that not only enhance user experience but also contribute to a sustainable future,” said Tim O’Malley, Associate Vice President of E Ink’s US Business Unit. “Together, we are redefining personalization for automotive designs, combining our novel ePaper technology with Antolin’s portfolio of technological solutions for car interiors.”

This technology has been showcased in exterior applications at events such as CES in 2022 and 2023. For over two years, Antolin and E Ink have been forging a path together, tailoring this groundbreaking technology to vehicle interiors. This journey has proven that its application is not only functional but also enhances the user experience, positioning Antolin as a leading integrator.

This alliance will allow the development and validation of the technology under real automotive use conditions, in which Antolin is a reference. The final goal is to offer automotive manufacturers and end users new surfaces that are customizable, smart, and green while reinforcing customers’ branding.

SOURCE: Antolin