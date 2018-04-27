Another award confirms the Volkswagen Polo is synonymous with safety

Polo given ‘Safe Car of the Year’ title at FirstCar Awards

Euro NCAP rates New Polo as best in the supermini class

Sixth generation Polo is on sale now from £13,860 (OTR RRP)

Milton Keynes – The Polo has been named ‘Safe Car of the Year’ at the inaugural FirstCar Awards, held this week at the renowned Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall. It is not the first significant accolade to be presented to Volkswagen’s perennially popular supermini since the latest generation went on UK sale last October.

“The Volkswagen Polo brings big-car safety standards to the supermini market.” said David Motton, editor of FirstCar.

“It has earned a five-star rating from the safety experts at Euro NCAP, achieving the highest score for any car in its class. We’re delighted that so much safety equipment and driver assistance technologies are included as standard, including City Emergency Braking (Volkswagen’s autonomous emergency braking system) which is standard fit across all Polo models.

“Good all-round visibility also helps make the Polo an extremely safe choice for new drivers.”

FirstCar is a highly successful publication and website aimed specifically at new drivers. It covers a range of topics such as learning to drive, the driving test, insurance, safety and security, as well as car and technology reviews. This year marks its first awards event.

The trophy from FirstCar joins other notable recognition for Volkswagen’s long-running and top-selling supermini. Last month at the New York International Auto Show the Polo was presented with the trophy for ‘World Urban Car’ as part of the prestigious World Car of the Year awards.

And as part of its latest round of comprehensive crash tests, industry safety body Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) rated the Polo the best performing in the supermini class with a five-star rating and an overall score of 96%. In the same set of tests, the T-Roc and Arteon also scored the best results in their respective classes, with identical scores of 96% overall. More details can be found at www.euroncap.com.

The main focus of the new sixth generation Polo is a major increase in cabin and luggage space within larger external dimensions alongside the debut of new engines, sharper design, new ‘big car’ assistance systems, the application of a new generation of infotainment systems and the global debut of the second generation of Volkswagen’s Active Info Display.

The developments in Polo – which has found a home with more than 1.4 million drivers in the UK over the last 42 years – also reflect a new level for assistance systems in the supermini segment. Technologies such as City Emergency Braking with new Pedestrian Monitoring function, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Blind Spot Detection significantly improve safety.

