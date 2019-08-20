Announcing all-new Korando – the striking c-segment SUV from Ssangyong

SsangYong Motors UK has launched its all-new Korando C-segment SUV today. Premiered at Geneva Motorshow earlier this year, the all-new vehicle possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV and features a whole range of enhancements to the outgoing model. It pairs new stylish exterior and interior design with advanced safety and infotainment technologies, as well as efficient new powertrains complying with future emission standards. All wrapped up with a comprehensive and market-leading 7-year/ 150,000-mile warranty.

From every aspect, all-new Korando has an eye-catching design, with powerful and striking stance that serves as a solid foundation for its superior ride and handling dynamics. Inside, the Korando impresses even further with its fully digital ‘BlazeCockpit’ interface and driver assistance technologies that are unrivalled in its class. Engineered for an active lifestyle, new Korando exceeds expectations by delivering spacious comfort, superior safety, class leading NVH and pure driving fun.

An evolution of SsangYong Korando design

The fourth generation Korando was the designed by the team based at SsangYong’s R&D Centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The studio has modernised the look of the new Korando, which features a range of updates to its sporty exterior design, stylish interior design and a whole host of added features.

Modern and urbane, SsangYong’s SUV will stand apart from rivals by matching the unique preferences and needs of the millennial generation, those with growing families or active lifestyles, and with up to a 2-tonne towing capacity, it will also appeal to SsangYong’s loyal, existing customers from the caravanning and towing fraternities.

The robust design character of a traditional SUV co-exists with sophisticated exterior design details, such as its striking “birds wing” front grille feature, which has become a visual identity for all SsangYong models. Its strong side lines, matched with curved shoulder lines which taper towards the rear of the car, as well as a colour-keyed bumper, rear spoiler and rear skid plate, lends the compact SUV an air of understated sportiness.

The new compact SUV brings a sense of luxury to its exterior design with multi-focus reflector LED headlights and high-power LED stacked fog-lights for visual impact, front and rear daytime running lights, and redesigned fog lamps also provide maximum visibility and enhance the SUV’s light signature for a more modern appearance. Dependent on trim level, Korando offers a selection of three stylish alloy wheel designs – 17”, 18” and 19” diamond cut wheels.

Inside, new Korando offers generous levels of equipment along with cutting edge design technologies. Its integrated wrap-around dashboard design is said to be inspired by the design of a classical string instrument, and at the top of the range its innovative “Blaze Cockpit” has a 10.25” full digital cluster and 9” AVN unit with a colour choice of 34 infinity mood lighting options.

Korando’s sizeable interior is rich in quality materials, giving it a “soft-touch” and premium feel. The ergonomic seats have either high quality cloth, a combination of faux leather and cloth or premium leather, and are heated, ventilated, powered – dependant on trim level.

To ensure maximum space and comfort, both driver and passenger needs are taken into consideration in the design of the overall package. This is a multi-role SUV which blends style with load carrying capability – it seats 5 comfortably, with plenty of leg room and the versatility that you would expect from a modern SUV. The dimensions of the cabin are 1,350mm (w) x 815mm (l) x 889mm (h) and the load area offers up to 1248L of space in the back.

Korando’s sophisticated climate control system ensures that the cabin environment is comfortable regardless of the weather conditions outside. Pollen and microscopic-sized particulate matter are trapped by the air filter while the air is treated by a cluster ioniser to create a pleasant and pristine cabin environment. When the dual zone full auto air conditioning is selected, the related information is displayed on the 8” or 9” navigation screen. Other features include paddle shift levers (with auto transmission), heated steering wheel with tilt, rake and reach, dual auto climate control and 60/40 rear split seats with ISO FIX.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SsangYong