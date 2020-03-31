Announcement of receipt of dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation subsidiary

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (“MMC”) announces receipt of the dividend amount of JPY 61.1 billion from MMC’s consolidated subsidiary, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The detail is as follows:

1. Details of Dividends

(1) Amount of Dividend: JPY 61.1 billion

(2) Date of Payment: March 30, 2020

2. Effect on financial results

MMC will recognize the abovementioned dividend as non-operating income in MMC’s nonconsolidated accounting for the 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. However, the dividend received from its consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on the MMC’s consolidated financial results for the 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors