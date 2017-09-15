Ankit Jain, Vice President & Head of Ola Play, Ola confirmed for Connected Car California

Ankit Jain, Vice President & Head of Ola Play, Ola has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Ankit Jain is Vice President and Head of Ola’s connected car platform – Ola Play. Ankit is responsible for leading the development and expansion of Ola Play across categories and different parts of India. This includes product innovation, platform development, strategic alliances, supply chain management and monetisation.

Ankit started his career at Opera Solutions, where he helped Fortune 500 clients on areas including sales, marketing and procurement. Ankit then joined McKinsey, where he served high tech companies in the US, Germany, UK and India. Ankit has deep expertise in product development, go-to-market, demand marketing, and competitive strategy.

He has published numerous reports, including one for the Planning Commission of India on ‘Improving the Productivity & Competitiveness of Industrial Clusters’ that focused on how India should increase the performance and productivity of its manufacturing clusters.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.