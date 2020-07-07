Andreas Renschler leaving Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG

Andreas Renschler will be leaving the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG and the Board of Management of TRATON SE with effect as of July 15th 2020. Mr. Renschler is leaving the company by best mutual consent. This was announced by the company on Tuesday in Wolfsburg. Mr. Renschler’s successor as Chairman of the Board of Management of TRATON will be Matthias Gründler, who was Chief Financial Officer of the company until May 2018.

“Andreas Renschler has made a significant contribution to the successful course taken by TRATON. After the successful IPO in Frankfurt and Stockholm he laid together with the Board of Management the foundation for the company’s future-oriented position and ensured that the company, with a strong network of strategic partners, has access to all the relevant markets”, stated the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and TRATON SE, Hans Dieter Pötsch. He expressly thanked Mr. Renschler for his work since 2015 and the successes achieved on TRATON SE’s path to becoming a “global champion”.

“With Matthias Gründler as successor, we were able to acquire one of the most experienced experts in the industry. In addition, he knows the company from his years of experience and has also played a significant role in the company’s development. He will now continue this course on the front line with the entire TRATON team”, said Mr. Pötsch.

The Truck & Bus division, for which Mr. Renschler was responsible on the level of the Group Board of Management, will be taken over in the future by the Board of Management member responsible for HR, Gunnar Kilian, analogous to the handling of, for example, the functional areas of production and sales or Volkswagen Financial Services and Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

