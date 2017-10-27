Anand Subramanian, Senior Director – PR & Corporate Communications, Ola confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Anand Subramanian, Senior Director – PR & Corporate Communications, Ola has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Anand leads the marketing and communications at Ola. He has been instrumental in setting up marketing operations in new cities and in subsequent launches. He started his career in banking and has spent over seven years in startups across SaaS products, education and technology like Career Launcher, FutureVista and CoCubes.com thereafter.

Anand believes in the power of technology and the way it can impact at scale, what was traditionally offline. As Ola’s spokesperson, he owns communications across the board by being the eyes, ears and voice of the brand. In the past, he has also contributed towards setting up and scaling the feedback and customer support systems as well as taking off the mark, new city and category launches at Ola. Anand has been a panelist on mobile technology and mobile forums and represented Ola at The World Economic Forum and The Mobile Asia Expo amongst others.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.