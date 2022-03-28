An alluring new automatic gearbox control for the PEUGEOT 208 and 2008

The PEUGEOT 208 and 2008 are now equipped with a new, sleek and more ergonomic automatic gearbox control

Respectively leader in 2021 of the European market in all segments (PC + LCV) and of the B-SUV segment (PC + LCV), the PEUGEOT 208 and 2008 are now equipped with a new automatic gearbox control that is sleek and full of alluring, more ergonomic and easier to use. Gone is the protruding lever: the new control consists of an elegant lever perfectly integrated into the central console

This evolution of the transmission control does not only concern the internal combustion engines with EAT8 automatic gearboxes, but also the e-208 and e-2008 with 100% electric engines.

With an efficient and modern design, the new gearbox control frees up space in the central console. The integration is perfectly suited to the environment of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® 3D of the 208 and 2008, a subtle blend of technology and ergonomics.

Combining satin chrome, “piano” black, and a carbon look for the wrist rest, the materials used exude quality. The finish is among the best standards on the market.

For all engines, electric as well as internal combustion engines with automatic gearboxes, this new control allows the different modes to be selected:

Reverse (R), used to engage reverse gear,

used to engage reverse gear, Neutral (N), places the vehicle in the neutral position,

places the vehicle in the neutral position, Drive (D), automatically selects the 8 gear ratios according to driving style, road profile and vehicle load.

Two remote buttons complete the functions:

Park (P), to put the gearbox in park position,

to put the gearbox in park position, For internal combustion engines, pressing the Manual button (M) allows you to manually select the gear engaged using the paddles located behind the steering wheel. For electric motors, the Brake button (B) activates regenerative braking.

Whichever function is selected (R, N, D, P, M or B), an indicator light comes on to signal its activation. The driver can also count on a reminder of the mode engaged in the instrument cluster.

All the 208 and 2008 versions equipped with this new control feature the electric parking brake, which combines space saving with comfort and peace of mind in everyday driving.

Regenerative braking control on e-208 and e-2008 electric models

On the e-208 and e-2008, the two 100% electric models, the M button (Manual) is replaced by a push B (Brake), which increases energy recovery during deceleration:

If B mode is not activated , the deceleration is moderate when the foot leaves the accelerator pedal; the sensation of deceleration is close to that of a internal combustion engine with an automatic gearbox.

, when the foot leaves the accelerator pedal; the sensation of deceleration is close to that of a internal combustion engine with an automatic gearbox. Deceleration is increased when “B” is engaged, deceleration is accentuated when releasing the accelerator pedal, energy recovery is also greater.

An evolution in functionality, the Brake mode (B) remains active even after a push on the lever (without stopping the engine): there is no longer any need to engage it again during a restart: it remains active and keeps the driver settings in memory.

SOURCE: Stellantis