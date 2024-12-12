ams OSRAM and Valeo unveil cooperation for transforming vehicle interiors into dynamic environments

ams OSRAM, aglobal leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, and Valeo, a leading automotive technology company, announced a cooperation with the innovative Open System Protocol (OSP) technology, designed to transform the lighting inside the passenger compartment

ams OSRAM, a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, and Valeo, a leading automotive technology company, announced a cooperation with the innovative Open System Protocol (OSP) technology, designed to transform the lighting inside the passenger compartment. Together with the groundbreaking OSIRE® E3731i intelligent LED from ams OSRAM and the dynamic ambient lighting systems from Valeo, the companies are setting new standards for vehicle interior design and functionality.

When considering the interior lighting and its growing importance, one should keep in mind the leading trend on cabin conception: end-users want vehicles that are easy-to-use, personalized and provide clear information adapted to their lifestyle. Dynamic ambient lighting offers therefore many opportunities.

The use of smart LEDs enables a highly controlled system able to create an animation throughout the cabin or in a very specific area. Speed, luminance, color can be managed for each LED in order to get a warning or a visual feedback. Addressed use cases are numerous: incoming call, personal assistant visualization but also inputs on navigation or ADASsystems.

OSP, short for Open System Protocol, is an advanced communication framework that allows microcontrollers to manage a series of intelligent RGB LEDs (OSP-RGBi). These devices are not just ordinary LEDs; each OSP-RGBi includes a smart IC integrating drivers, a temperature sensor, a memory unit, and a serial bus interface with OSP compatibility. This integration enables dynamic, animated lighting applications, enhancing both the aesthetics and safety of vehicle interiors.

Valeo develops complete ambient lighting systems comprising optics, electronics and software. The system enables RGB ambient lighting with high optical homogeneity and color accuracy, while ensuring smooth light animation throughout the cabin. Valeo’s know-howin electronics and software is key to achieve high quality performance.

“Dynamic interior lighting is not just about enhancing vehicle aesthetics; it’s about ushering in a new era of interactive and responsive environments that enhance the passenger experience,” said Hermann Senninger, Senior Product Marketing Manager at ams OSRAM. “We are very impressed with the speed and competence of Valeo Lighting Systems worldwide. Their team expertly adapted the OSP-RGBi technology, delivering a compelling solution to their customer in record time — a process typically spans two years, completed in just under one.“

“Interior lighting being a key element of the onboard experience, dynamic applications open up a wide range of opportunities: from a strong brand signature to a highly personalized interior, while delivering visual information on vehicles’ status and performance. Thanks to software, the system can be updated throughout the lifetime of the vehicle in order to deliver additional animations (new functions, personalization). In a fast paced market such as China, ams OSRAM demonstrated its professionalism and agility in delivering on time high quality level products to achieve customer satisfaction.” said Christophe Le Ligné, Group Research & Development Vice President.

ams OSRAM invites automotive manufacturers and equipment suppliers to explore the potential of OSP in creating more engaging, functional, and distinctive automotive environments. Further details on OSP and the OSIRE® intelligent LEDs are available on the amsOSRAMwebsite.

SOURCE: Valeo