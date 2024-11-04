Ampere continues its technological collaboration with Actia in embedded systems for vehicles

Ampere announces its continued collaboration with ACTIA in vehicle embedded systems

This new step follows a software expertise sharing agreement signed in the first half of 2024 with ACTIA.

This collaboration foresees the integration, by Ampere, of a dedicated team, developed by ACTIA in Tunisia, with recognized technological expertise. This acquisition allows Ampere to accelerate the development of its software activities around Software Defined Vehicle. This team will be in charge of software development, architecture and diagnosis technology.

SOURCE: Ampere