Ampeco secures $26 million in Series B funding to accelerate global EV charging networks

We are excited to announce that Ampeco has raised $26 million in Series B funding, led by Revaia, with continued support from our existing investors Cavalry Ventures, BMW i Ventures, and LAUNCHub Ventures. This milestone brings our total funding to $42 million since our founding in 2019, marking a significant step in our journey to enable and accelerate the global transition to electric mobility.

The Series B will fuel Ampeco’s growth plans while accelerating product enhancements and expanding into key markets like Western Europe, the Nordics, the UK, North America, and Southeast Asia. To support this, we aim to double our team size in the next two years.

Market leadership and recognition

Since our Series A funding in 2023, Ampeco has demonstrated remarkable growth. We now serve over 160 clients across 60 markets and connect more than 120,000 charging stations to our platform. This market leadership was recently validated by IDC MarketScape, which recognized Ampeco as a Leader in their 2024 assessment of worldwide EV charging management solutions.

“This investment is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Orlin Radev, CEO of Ampeco. “With this funding, we’re poised to further drive innovation in EV charging management software, helping our clients build and scale robust charging networks that will accelerate the global transition to electric mobility. The positive market feedback has reinforced our vision for 2025 as we prepare to launch new platform capabilities focused on operational excellence and network scalability.” Orlin Radev, CEO at Ampeco

Our platform’s versatility and reliability have attracted major EV charging providers across multiple regions. To name a few, in Europe, EON Drive Infrastructure has implemented our solution across 11 countries, while French market leaders ChargeGuru x Zeplug and INDIGO Group have chosen Ampeco to power their charging networks. Our expansion list continues with partnerships including US-based Free2Move and Nordic pioneers Wattif and Elaway, demonstrating our platform’s ability to meet the complex needs of large-scale EV charging providers globally beyond use cases and territories.

Strategic vision and platform development

“We are thrilled to lead Ampeco’s Series B and partner with a company that is at the forefront of powering the future of electric mobility. At Revaia, we aim to back companies that deliver long-term and sustainable impact for multiple stakeholders. Ampeco is an excellent example of this vision in action, as it plays a crucial role in scaling EV infrastructures globally.” Morgan Kessous, Partner at Revaia

Ampeco’s white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform provides critical infrastructure businesses rely on to operate their EV charging networks efficiently and at scale. The platform offers unmatched customization, scalability, and seamless integration with third-party systems, making it stand out in the charging point management space. These comprehensive out-of-the-box features enable quick market entry while supporting all EV charging business cases through extensible APIs.

Our vision extends beyond EV charging management to encompass a holistic approach to sustainability. We are developing solutions that not only facilitate the transition to clean transportation but also contribute to a more resilient and efficient energy ecosystem. Through innovation in equitable charging access, energy optimization, and grid stability support, Ampeco leads the industry toward a more sustainable and inclusive future.

This latest investment round follows last year’s $16 million raise, underscoring Ampeco’s rapid growth trajectory as we continue solidifying our position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to scale their EV charging infrastructure globally.

