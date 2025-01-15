American Honda offers outlook on 2025 U.S. automobile business

American Honda provided an outlook on its U.S. automobile business for 2025 during a media briefing with Vice President of Sales, Lance Woelfer

American Honda provided an outlook on its U.S. automobile business for 2025 during a media briefing with Vice President of Sales, Lance Woelfer.

“In 2024, the Honda brand gained market share across the board, and Acura gained 7% in the second half of the year, which speaks to the fact that we have one of the strongest lineups in the industry,” said Woelfer. “For American Honda, we will continue to capitalize on our flexible strategy of growing hybrid and light trucks sales while building toward the production start of the Acura RSX all-electric SUV, our first original EV that will be made in our Honda EV Hub in Ohio later this year.”

2025 Automobile sales

American Honda auto sales finished 2024 at 1.4M units in sales, up nearly 9% year-over-year as production constraints eased and a steady pipeline of products was delivered to dealers.

Moving into 2025, the Honda brand is expected to realize sales around 1.35 million units and the Acura brand is targeting sales up to 160,000 units. This is a modest year-over-year sales increase for American Honda of about 5% compared to 2024.

American Honda is entering 2025 with a balanced lineup that includes multiple hybrid models, electrified SUVs and all-new ICE products. This will help the company keep a competitive position going into 2025.

The CR-V sold 402,791 units in 2024, marking the first time a Honda model reached over 400,000 in sales since 2001. 50% of CR-V sales were hybrids, leading the brand to record electrified sales, which also includes the Accord hybrid, Civic hybrid and the all-electric Prologue.

2025 product cadence

American Honda continues to execute a smart and flexible approach to electrification. In 2025, Honda will begin production of its first original EV in Ohio (using domestic and globally sourced parts) while also introducing an all-new hybrid model and several refreshed or new ICE products.

“We believe that electrification is best for personal mobility long-term but how we get to 100% BEV ultimately will be based on customer demand. That’s why we pursued a smart, flexible strategy with our EV Hub in Ohio where we will have the ability to produce ICE, Hybrid and EV on the same line,” said Woelfer.

Acura

The Acura RSX all-electric SUV based on the Acura Performance EV Concept will begin production at the EV Hub in Ohio at the end of 2025 ushering in a new era of electrified performance from the brand. The name RSX marks the return of an Acura nameplate that communicates fun-to-drive performance and a coupe-like silhouette.

The all-new ADX premium compact SUV will launch this Spring boasting a youthful design, engaging driving experience and a turbocharged engine that will attract a new generation of buyers to the brand.

The Integra will receive exterior and interior changes to maintain its leadership position in the premium sport compact segment.

Honda

The all-new Passport and Passport TrailSport will launch next month as the most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever.

The CR-V will see changes in 2025, including the addition of a new TrailSport trim, which will add rugged appearance to the best-selling Honda model.

The HR-V gets styling and technology enhancements to maintain its competitiveness in the compact SUV segment.

The iconic Prelude will return to the lineup at the end of 2025, featuring a sporty hybrid powertrain and a dynamic coupe design. The introduction of the Prelude expands the Honda hybrid lineup to four models.

Electrification and sustainability updates

The company debuted two new Honda 0 Series models at CES: the Saloon prototype and Honda C-SUV.

The production models of both prototypes will be introduced globally in 2026 and built at the EV Hub in Ohio.

The new ASIMO OS original operating system will be applied to both the Honda 0 Series models and Acura EV models, launching first in the Acura RSX.

Honda continues to be proactive in supporting charging infrastructure to spur customer adoption of electric vehicles with Honda and Acura EV owners expected to get access to the Tesla Supercharger network starting this Spring with the availability of adaptors to customers.

Four IONNA Rechargeries are now open for beta testing, with groundbreaking on a fifth in the last month.

SOURCE: Honda