American Honda announces transition of top executive leadership

Shinji Aoyama to assume dedicated position leading global electrification business. Noriya Kaihara to be president & CEO of American Honda and chief officer of North America

Honda today announced that a change will occur to its top executive leadership in North America, effective October 1, 2021. In order to accelerate the corporate transformation required to pursue electrification, Shinji Aoyama, president & CEO of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and chief officer of Regional Operations (North America) will be dedicated to his new role as the global Officer in Charge of Electrification for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. He also will become a Managing Executive Officer. Succeeding Aoyama as president & CEO of American Honda and chief officer of Regional Operations will be Noriya Kaihara, a Managing Executive Officer of Honda Motor, who currently serves as the Chief Officer of Customer First Operations and global Risk Management Officer.

Honda Motor also announced the establishment of an Electrification Business office under Aoyama’s leadership. Honda announced the establishment of the new role of Officer in Charge of Electrification on May 21, and Aoyama began this new role on July 1, while based in North America. In his new dedicated role, Aoyama will lead the establishment and implementation of electrification strategies which leverage the unique strength of Honda as a company including motorcycle, automobile, power equipment and other businesses. At the same time, Honda will continue to pursue electrification strategies on a regional basis while coordinating with the Global Operation.

Executive Key Changes Effective Shinji Aoyama < Managing Officer > Chief Officer, Regional Operations (North America)

President, CEO and Director, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Officer in Charge of Electrification ⇒ < Managing Executive Officer > Officer in Charge of Electrification October 1, 2021 Noriya Kaihara < Managing Executive Officer > Chief Officer, Customer First Operations

Risk Management Officer ⇒ < Managing Officer > C hief Officer, Regional Operations (North America)

President, CEO & Director, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. October 1, 2021

Aoyama joined American Honda in April 2018, as the senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of American Honda and Honda North America, Inc. (HNA), as well as the vice chief officer, Regional Operations for North America. In November 2018, he became the president and chief operating officer of AHM and HNA, and continued as the vice chief officer, Regional Operations for North America. He became president & CEO of AHM and chief officer for North America in April 2019. Aoyama concurrently has served as a managing officer of Honda Motor.

Kaihara has spent much of his career in after-sales service in Japan and North America. He spent two years at Honda Canada, from April 2002 to April 2004, then joined American Honda in the Service area from 2004 until April 2008. Since returning to Honda Motor, he has held a variety of positions in motorcycle and automobile business, including in the areas of parts and service, quality assurance, purchasing, customer service and the company’s Customer First operations. Kaihara became an operating officer of Honda Motor in 2013, and a managing officer in 2018. He also has played a key role in Honda’s collaboration with GM, which positions him to help lead Honda’s pursuit of electrification in North America.

SOURCE: Honda