Alpine A290 named 2025 Car of the Year

The Alpine A290 is named 2025 Car of the Year by the European COTY (Car of the Year) jury alongside Renault 5 E-Tech

The Alpine A290 wins the prestigious 2025 Car of the Year title, awarded by the European COTY jury. This internationally recognised award crowns the first model of a new electric generation for the Alpine brand.

The votes of 60 automotive journalists from 23 countries chose the winner. The Alpine A290 and Renault 5 E-Tech duo took first place with 353 points, succeeding the 2024 winner, the Renault Scénic E-Tech electric.

“The Alpine team is very proud today to win the Car of the Year award from the COTY jury, for its A290, the brand’s first hot hatch. This award is all the more symbolic as the A290 inaugurates the 100% electric Dream Garage, a first step in the development of an Alpine-style electric sportiness. I would like to thank all the teams rewarded today for their passion and professionalism. But also the entire Alpine community of fans and customers, who are today writing a new page in the history of the French brand,” enthuses Philippe Krief, CEO of the Alpine brand.

A historic turning point for Alpine

The Alpine A290 marks a decisive step for the A-arrow brand, inaugurating in style Alpine’s 100% electric Dream Garage, presented in 2021 as part of Luca de Meo’s Renaulution plan. The A390 sports fastback and the new A110 will soon join it.

This sporty city car, a symbol of modernity and performance, opens the way to a broader customer base while resurrecting the category of hot hatches, appreciated for their driving pleasure. The first of Alpine’s 100% electric era, the A290 is also the brand’s first vehicle to win Car of the Year.

A new electric generation

The Alpine A290 reinvents and modernises the hot hatch category, the small sports cars that have left their mark on automotive history through their agility and dynamism. With the A290, Alpine is reintroducing this category with a modern twist and cutting-edge technology while delivering Alpine’s characteristic driving pleasure.

The design and development of the Alpine A290 marks a significant technological leap forward, incorporating the latest advances in electric vehicle technology.

Boosted by the Alpine DNA, the A290 packs all the sensations of a genuine new-generation sports car into a compact car. Developed on the AmpR Small platform shared with Renault 5 E-Tech electric, the A290 is compact, agile and offers high performance easy to harness while guaranteeing comfortable day-to-day use.

With its sharp design, first-rate technical features, ultra-complete connectivity and numerous possibilities for personalising driving, the A290 is a new-generation Alpine designed to embrace the electric era.

The A290 is produced in France at the Manufacture de Douai, part of ElectriCity, and its electric motor, available in 180 and 220 bhp versions, comes from the Cléon site.

SOURCE: Alpine