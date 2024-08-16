Allison Transmission presents expanded electrification portfolio and future technologies at IAA Transportation 2024

Allison Transmission will showcase its broad product portfolio at IAA Transportation 2024

Allison Transmission will showcase its broad product portfolio at IAA Transportation 2024 (September 17 – 22, Hanover, Germany, Hall 20, Stand D100). Key highlights are the new 9-Speed fully automatic transmission and the latest addition to the Allison eGen Power® family of fully electric axles, the 85S axle. Allison will also cover its activities and investments in future technologies and ventures.

Allison’s display will illustrate the company’s strategic focus in two key areas: advanced, fuel- agnostic fully automatic transmission solutions and the expansion of its portfolio of fully electric propulsion systems to support the transition to zero-emission solutions.

Expansion of Allison’s field-proven eGen Power family of fully electric axles

Allison’s eGen Power 85S extends its family of fully electric axles, initially introduced in 2020. eGen Power axles replace the traditional drivetrain of a vehicle and are compatible with fully battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles and hybrid applications, providing 100% of motor torque during regenerative braking. These axles provide a drop-in solution that seamlessly integrates into existing vehicle chassis, offering significant space savings for battery storage.

The eGen Power 85S features a high-speed electric motor and a two-speed gearbox. With a continuous power output of 225 kilowatts (kW) and a peak power of 325 kW, it delivers high acceleration and speed without compromising vehicle efficiency and range. By integrating fully electric motors, a multi-speed gearbox, an oil cooler and a pump, the eGen Power range provides comprehensive solutions for various commercial vehicle applications. Allison’s eGen Power 85S has been successfully integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s Novo VOLT fully electric midi bus platform and will be integrated into their light-duty truck for refuse and distribution. Earlier this year, Allison also announced that the eGen Power 100S has been successfully integrated into the McNeilus® Volterra™ ZSL™ electric refuse vehicle, which is specifically designed for the waste management industry to minimise environmental impact and reduce noise in communities.

Fuel-agnostic solutions

Allison has further optimised its powertrain solutions to meet the emission reduction and energy efficiency requirements of commercial vehicles. All Allison fully automatic transmissions are compatible with alternative fuel engines such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and biogas as well as with electric motors and hydrogen technology. This enables fleets to reduce emissions from their internal combustion engine vehicles. Over the years, Allison fully automatic transmissions have been equipped in a wide variety of trucks, such as Iveco’s S-Way, Renault’s D and D-Wide natural gas trucks, Hyliko’s 27t and 44t GVW fuel cell hydrogen powered trucks and Hyundai Xcient fuel cell trucks.

New 9-Speed fully automatic transmission

The new Allison 9-Speed transmission is engineered to meet the needs of commercial vehicles that operate in frequent stop-and-go cycles, offering increased uptime, improved fuel economy, high performance and low maintenance costs. Since entering production in 2023, the Allison 9 Speed fully automatic transmission has been equipped in Otokar’s Navigo Giga range. The 9 Speed builds on the proven durability of the Allison 2000 Series™ 6-speed transmission, which has accumulated more than 100 billion miles globally. It’s designed to utilise the same vehicle manufacturer interfaces as its 6-speed predecessor, providing ease of integration into vehicles currently equipped with the Allison 2000 Series.

“The new Allison 9-Speed transmission offers superior performance and engine torque for applications up to 1,200 newton-meters,” said Trond Johanson, Director European Sales, Allison Transmission. “With the transition from six gears to nine, there is an improvement of over 50% in gear ratio due to a wider gear ratio coverage and smaller gear steps compared to an eight- or six-speed transmission, which results in higher performance and lower fuel consumption.”

Allison Ventures and New Technologies

Allison is also working on technologies that will shape the future of commercial vehicle mobility and work solutions. Initial areas of interest include new technologies and business model innovations related to connectivity, digitalisation, automation, sustainability, electrification, manufacturing and operations. Allison Ventures, the venture capital arm of Allison Transmission, strategically invests in and partners with start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial duty mobility and operational solutions. An example of these strategic investments is Allison’s involvement with Niron Magnetics, a pioneer in sustainable, rare-earth-free permanent magnets. This investment marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy solutions and reducing dependence on critical materials.

In May, Allison also announced it has committed to a $10 million investment in EnerTech Capital, a venture capital firm focused on the development of emerging technologies and business models in the mobility space.

Visit Allison Transmission at IAA 2024, Hanover, Germany, in Hall 20, Stand D100

Visitors to the Allison booth at IAA 2024 are invited to explore Allison’s eGen Power e-Axles and fully automatic transmissions through an interactive and augmented reality experience that provides a 360° view of the external and internal components of each product. Allison’s technical experts will be on hand to provide detailed information on the company’s full range of products and technologies, and as well as explain the importance of selecting the right propulsion solution for every step of the journey to zero emissions.

From Tuesday, September 17 to Thursday, September 19, daily Tech Talks will be held at 11:00 a.m. on “Allison Ventures, Investing in Future Tech” and the eGen Power portfolio featuring the 85S axle. Speakers will include Mike Foster, Chief Technology Officer and Justin LaRocca, Director of Allison Ventures, among others.

The Allison team invites start-ups and growth-stage companies meeting Allison’s investment criteria to see the Allison Ventures team at the Allison booth during IAA to discuss their future technologies. For more information on Allison Ventures, visit allisontransmission.com.

SOURCE: Allison Transmission