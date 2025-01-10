All-new Toyota Urban Cruiser makes first appearance at the Brussels Motor Show

Toyota’s authentic, all-electric SUV presented in public for the first time in Europe

The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser makes its first public appearance at the Brussels Motor Show, AutoSalon/Salon de l’Auto 2025, which opens to the public from January 10 to 19 at Brussels Expo.

The latest addition to Toyota’s growing range of battery electric models is a compact SUV that will give the brand a strong presence in one of the most competitive and fast-growing segments of the European BEV market. Pre-ordering for the new model has opened in initial markets, with first customer deliveries expected from late summer.

The Urban Cruiser stands out with a powerful “Urban Tech”-influenced design that expresses its quality as an authentic SUV. The frontal styling presents the “hammerhead” look and slim headlight units that are distinguishing elements in a new generation of Toyota models, while the strong rear quarters and a wrap-around rear light bar project SUV-like strength and stability.

In terms of size, the Urban Cruiser’s external dimensions are slightly greater than the Yaris Cross and a tight, 5.2 m turning radius makes for nimble manoeuvring on urban streets.

Inside, thanks to a long, 2,700 mm wheelbase and a flexible, sliding rear seat arrangement, interior space is remarkably generous: rear seat leg room can be extended to rival that found in a D-segment model.

The cabin design bears SUV hallmarks with a low-set, horizontal instrument panel and an elevated seating position that gives a good all-round view from the wheel. The cabin ambience can be enhanced with a lighting system that offers 12 different colour settings.

Platform and powertrains

The Urban Cruiser is built on a strong yet lightweight new platform, dedicated to battery electric vehicles. Its design avoids the need for crossmembers in the floor, so there is more space for the battery without compromising cabin space.

Customers can choose from powertrain and drivetrain options that best suit their needs. The Urban Cruiser will be available with two battery pack options, both of which use durable but cost-efficient lithium-iron phosphate technology. A 49-kWh battery with an output of 106 kW / 144 DIN hp will be offered exclusively with front-wheel drive while a 61-kWh battery will be available in both front and all-wheel drive Urban Cruiser versions. In FWD format the 61-kWh battery will produce 128 kW / 174 DIN hp; in the AWD model, the power is slightly greater at 135 kW / 184 DIN hp.

The AWD model uses an additional 48 kW motor on the rear axle and is equipped with Downhill Assist Control, as well as Trail and Snow modes for extra assistance in slippery conditions.

Safety and equipment

The Urban Cruiser will be equipped as standard with a extensive suite of advanced active safety and driver assistance features, including pre-collision, adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert/keep assist systems.

A fully digital user experience includes a 10.25-inch driver’s combimeter and a 10.1-inch multimedia display, seamlessly integrated into a sleek, single unit. Easy smartphone integration will be provided for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems.

Premium quality equipment features will be available, including a 360-degree camera, JBL sound system and power driver’s seat adjustment. A fixed sunroof will also be offered.

