All-new Toyota Grand Highlander to make world premiere in early 2023

Automaker reveals a glimpse of the design for all-new, three-row SUV

Sophisticated, spacious and powerful – Toyota’s grand plan for its SUV lineup will expand the Highlander nameplate in 2023 with the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander.

The Highlander nameplate, which was first introduced in 2001, ushered in a new chapter in SUV evolution that soon became the foundation of an entire segment. Four generations later and over 20 years of sales success, Toyota will do it again with the all-new, three-row Grand Highlander. Equipped for family adventures, the Grand Highlander will be the perfect addition to the lineup.

SOURCE: Toyota