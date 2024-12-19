All-new Nissan Kicks earns 2024 Top Safety Pick award from IIHS

Compact crossover recognized for strong safety performance and advanced safety technologies

The all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks has been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2024 Top Safety Pick designation, showcasing strong safety capabilities under the latest, more stringent evaluation standards.

The 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick award criteria have become more rigorous, requiring vehicles to demonstrate enhanced performance in updated side-impact tests that deliver 82% more energy compared to previous evaluations. Vehicles must also now meet stricter standards for rear-seat protection, pedestrian crash prevention and headlight performance across all trims:

A “Good” rating in the small overlap front and updated side-impact crash tests.

A “Good” rating in the original moderate front crash test.

An “Acceptable” or “Good” rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation.

“Acceptable” or “Good” headlight performance across all trims.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks excelled in these evaluations, protecting passengers and pedestrians in a variety of real-world scenarios. Equipped with Nissan Safety Shield® 3601 as standard across all trims, the Kicks features intuitive safety technologies, including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist, delivering confidence and security for drivers.

“The 2025 Nissan Kicks delivers advanced safety and reliability,” said Paul Peruski, vice president, vehicle evaluation, safety and test engineering, Nissan Technical Center North America. “This latest recognition from IIHS highlights our dedication to engineering vehicles that protect drivers, passengers and pedestrians alike.”

Designed for urban drivers, the Nissan Kicks combines agility and efficiency with safety technologies, making it an outstanding choice in the compact SUV segment. Kicks is also recognized for a stylish design that fits a modern, on-the-go lifestyle.

SOURCE: Nissan