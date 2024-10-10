All-new Nissan Ariya arrives in Hong Kong

Nissan and Honest Motors Ltd. launched the new Nissan ARIYA in Hong Kong at Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong

Nissan and Honest Motors Ltd. launched the new Nissan ARIYA in Hong Kong at Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong. With its futuristic design and detailed interior inspired by traditional Japanese philosophies, the brand new Nissan ARIYA brings you into the electrifying future.

ARIYA enters the market as a next generation crossover SUV that provide ample cabin space for passengers and luggage while providing EV performance like no other. Fitted with the e-4ORCE system, ARIYA guarantees the highest ride quality and offers confidence for all road conditions, providing an incomparable driving experience that is exclusive to the Nissan ARIYA.

“ARIYA’s arrival signifies the new chapter in Nissan Hong Kong’s goal in electrification. With a newly designed platform that provides premium driving experience and e-4ORCE system that can handle any road conditions, ARIYA fully explored what EV’s are capable of in performance and comfort. We look forward to reinforce Nissan’s electrification leading status Hong Kong,” said Ray Cheung, General Manager, Honest Motors Ltd. – Nissan Hong Kong.

“Timeless Japan Futurism”

The design of ARIYA has taken inspiration from different traditional Japanese philosophies, combining practicality and Japanese DNA to present itself in a simplistic yet futuristic manner, creating ARIYA’s unique style – “Timeless Japan Futurism.”

The front grille has been reimagined as a ‘shield,’ taking on a new purpose of protecting technology while enabling higher levels of driver assistance. With “Kumiko” patterns under the grille, the traditional “V-motion” design of Nissan has been highlighted with incredible craftsmanship. The striking LED headlights fuses with the “V-motion” design and leaves a fierce first impression. The front bumper has air ducts that improve aerodynamics without disrupting the surface beauty.

The exterior of the car is inspired by Japanese concepts “Utsuroi” and “Sei,” with tension and flowing forms of the exterior, specifically the rear quarter panels and the single crease line that runs around the body, express the design as unrestrained and encompass the entire vehicle.

A Zen Life Unfolds within the Comfort of a Private Lounge

With its remarkable spaciousness and lounge-like interior, the ARIYA combines meticulous Japanese craftsmanship, traditional beauty, and advanced technology to offer a luxurious and comfortable cabin environment for both driver and passengers. This unique combination provides a sense of serenity that is unique to only an ARIYA.

Integrated beautifully with the wood-grain finish, the climate control buttons feature a haptic touch when it senses your finger on it to provide a feeling of pushing a mechanical switch. When the ARIYA is in operation, the buttons come alive with light. Turn the ARIYA off and the buttons blend seamlessly with the woodgrain panel.

Continuing the Japanese inspired design, the indoor lighting drew inspiration from a traditional Japanese technique for woodwork, the Kumiko patterns for the ARIYA’s ambient lighting enhances the interior cabin with a relaxing and premium atmosphere. Located inside the front doors and beneath the instrument panel, this soft light creates a relaxing and warm atmosphere.

Exceptional Performance in Any Situation – The e-4ORCE system

Electric four-wheel control technology enhances vehicle stability, safety, performance, and comfort, while also contributing to energy efficiency. This technology makes driving on curved roads and in various conditions more predictable, enjoyable, and safer, as it ensures that the wheels maintain optimal contact with the road surface.

The system comes with e-Pedal mode that allows easy driving with only one pedal. In congested traffic conditions, the e-Pedal Step technology simplifies acceleration and deceleration by allowing the driving to only use the accelerator pedal to do both functions. This enhances convenience and reduces fatigue. It also facilitates smooth starts on inclines and helps with precise speed control in parking and low-speed situations. Energy efficiency is maximized as regenerative braking is used to decelerate the car, reducing brake wear, and cultivating a seamless driving experience.

SOURCE: Nissan