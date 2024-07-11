All new MG HS SUV revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG’s popular SUV set to impress again

MG’s highly-popular HS SUV – firmly established in the company’s UK home market as a top ten best-selling car in 2024 and one of the strongest sales performers in 2023 – is now set to impress customers again with a rejuvenated model line-up.

Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where MG is celebrating its 100th anniversary, the all-new HS petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models underline MG’s commitment to exceptional value whilst delivering an extensive array of new features, increased cabin space and enhanced styling; all designed to make this sought-after SUV an even more compelling offering.

The new generation of HS models maintain MG’s reputation for offering customers the best possible overall value in the SUV marketplace. The petrol HS SE 1.5T is available from just £24,995 with the range-topping HS Trophy PHEV priced from £33,995. And, like all MGs, there is a generous 7-year/80,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty supported by a 160 strong dealer network.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning at MG Motor UK, comments: “The outgoing HS SUV has been immensely popular. However, the new SE and Trophy models raise the bar with even more equipment and functionality, a distinctive MG appearance that sets the HS apart from other SUVs and a choice of advanced petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains. This strong MG all-rounder is now adding even more to its game.”

A choice of advanced, efficient MG petrol and PHEV powertrains

The new MG HS offers customers the choice of petrol or PHEV (plug-in hybrid) powertrains.

The PHEV powertrain, which pairs a 105kW (142ps) 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 154kW electric motor, offers impressive acceleration with 0-62mph achieved in 6.8 seconds.

The motor draws power from a large 24.7kWh battery and high-efficiency 67kW generator to deliver an electric-only driving range of up to 75 miles. This not only sets the MG HS apart from the competition with its ability to travel greater distances with zero tailpipe emissions, but also offers UK company car drivers a 5% Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate and considerable fuel savings.

The new MG HS is also offered with a new-generation 1.5T petrol engine delivering 125kW (169ps) and 275Nm of torque, capable of achieving 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds. Equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, a 7-speed DCT automatic is also available.

Striking styling and refined proportions

The new MG HS ushers in a more sophisticated appearance, with a longer wheelbase for greater spaciousness inside the cabin and refined exterior proportions with shorter overhangs, a rising shoulder line and a slim glasshouse.

Compared to the outgoing model, the new MG HS is 14mm wider at 1,890mm and 45mm longer at 4,655mm (4,670mm for PHEV models), yet its sleek new profile reduces its overall height by some 30mm. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 45mm to 2,765mm, creating a more athletic silhouette and enhancing interior space.

The striking front grille continues the latest generation MG design language, as first seen on the new MG3, while new, slimmer headlights bring a more technological theme to the SUV, connected by a central black panel that emphasises the new car’s width.

At the rear, and echoing the design of the headlights, the LED taillights are linked by a central motif while an X-shape introduces a recognisable light signature at night.

Inside the new HS: excellent connectivity, space and comfort

The new HS SE and Trophy models strongly underline MG’s desire to deliver even more functionality, space, comfort and a stylish, contemporary cabin and all as standard equipment.

The technology offering has evolved with the HS featuring two prominent 12.3-inch high-definition displays. The central display is dedicated to infotainment with live navigation services including weather, live traffic updates, access to Amazon Music, and smartphone connectivity via both Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®. Trophy models also benefit from a new 360° surround view camera and wireless smartphone charging as standard.

The second 12.3-inch virtual driver display offers two themes – light and dark – and three distinct modes – Map, Digital, and ADAS. Each offers its own unique layout, focusing on either a rolling navigation display, a simplified summary of only the most important driving information, or a real-time visualisation of the vehicle and its surroundings, powered by the driver assistance systems.

Throughout the interior, new quality materials with premium highlights create a more welcoming and relaxing ambiance, reinforced by the key touchpoints – a new three-spoke steering wheel with improved switchgear, and a modern, shuttle-style gear shifter.

Boot capacity has increased by 44 litres to a maximum of 507 litres, while the wider exterior allows for a greater feeling of comfort for all occupants. Increased storage options within the cabin ensure there’s plenty of space for everyday paraphernalia.

MG HS range highlights

MG continues to offer outstanding value for money for its customers, and the new HS features a number of key specification upgrades over the outgoing model. This is particularly true of the new, comprehensively-equipped Trophy model, which now features 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lights, electrically adjustable and folding heated door mirrors with memory, electric 6-way driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, power tailgate, 360° surround view camera, 8-speaker audio system, iSmart with live services, wireless smartphone charging, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality on PHEV models as standard.

All models in the range benefit from an enhanced MG Pilot package, with Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Door Open Warning as standard. DCT models also include Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.

These highlights build upon the already generous specification of the HS SE, which includes automatic full LED headlights with follow-me-home function, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, 6-way adjustable electric driver’s seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, air conditioning, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and dual 12.3-inch displays with navigation and smartphone mirroring.

At launch, five premium exterior colour finishes will be available: White Pearl, Black Pearl, Sterling Silver Metallic, Hampstead Grey Metallic, and Dynamic Red Tri-coat. In addition to the black leather-style upholstery of the HS Trophy, a tan colourway option adds an appealing contrast throughout the new cabin.

Priced from £24,995, the new MG HS is available to order immediately with first deliveries of the petrol variant expected by the end of July. Plug-in hybrid models are due in showrooms by the end of September.

SOURCE: MG