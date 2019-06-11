All-new Kia XCeed crossover features new digital instrument cluster

The all-new Kia XCeed urban crossover will be available with Kia’s first fully-digital 12.3-inch Supervision driver instrument cluster when it is launched across Europe later this year. Due to be fully revealed on 26 June 2019, the high-tech Kia XCeed will be one of the most technologically advanced compact cars when it goes on-sale. UK on-sale date, specification and pricing will be confirmed in due course.

Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Motors Europe, comments: “Our new Supervision digital instrument cluster is one of a number of optional new technologies that will be available with the Kia XCeed. Boasting a wide range of features, particularly on higher-specification models, this cluster will play an important role in displaying critical information to the driver in a clear, unobtrusive way. It will be adapted for other Kia models in future, as we seek new ways to display useful and critical information to drivers on-the-move.”

New high-resolution display designed for clarity

The Kia XCeed’s new 12.3-inch Supervision instrument cluster is designed to deliver information as clearly as possible. With a high-resolution 1920×720-pixel display, the digital cluster replaces the conventional speedometer and tachometer dials found currently in the brand’s passenger cars. Its single, seamless display incorporates pin-sharp digital dials for vehicle and engine speeds, with a fast frame-rate enabling it to react quickly and smoothly to instructions and inputs from the driver.

Between the two digital dials is a multi-function display, controlled via the multi-function steering wheel. In this portion of the cluster drivers can see turn-by-turn navigation instructions clearly in their line of sight, as well as audio information, phone calls and contacts, and in-depth trip information. This includes live and average fuel efficiency levels. The system also displays vehicle diagnostics alerts, and enables pop-up notifications linked to the car’s various active safety and driver assist technologies and live traffic and navigation system. The multi-function central display also shows cues from the car’s Driver Attention Warning system, advising drivers to take a break if it detects signs of fatigue.

When the driver parks and switches off the car, the new cluster also plays a short graphic of the car in motion, and displays a summary of the drive. This shows the time and distance driven, the average fuel efficiency achieved, and the estimated distance remaining based on current fuel levels.

The new Supervision instrument cluster is available as an option in the Kia XCeed, depending on market and vehicle specification. It replaces the physical dials and 3.8-inch mono-LCD or 4.2-inch colour TFT LCD screens available with different specifications of vehicle.

Drive Mode graphics

Like other models in the Ceed range, certain variants of the Kia XCeed line-up will be offered with a Drive Mode Select system. Drivers can tailor the vehicle’s handling and performance characteristics for different driving conditions, with Normal and Sport modes each adapting the car’s steering, transmission and throttle responses.

The new Supervision digital instrument cluster adapts to each mode accordingly with a range of differentiated graphics. By switching to a different drive mode, the instrument cluster displays more detailed information relating to each mode. In Normal, the display provides live fuel-efficiency gauges and traditional dials for vehicle and engine speeds, as well as additional trip information. Putting the car in Sport mode, the system offers a more prominent display of vehicle and engine speeds, with a larger, clearer read-out of the car’s current speed and engine RPM. Non-essential information is hidden away in Sport mode, minimising visual distractions.

Digital dashboards of the future

In developing the digital instrument cluster, Kia is proofing its in-car technology against future technological developments. Digital clusters are a key component for handling data and displaying information from a variety of sources, and the new system means Kia is well-placed to incorporate future cutting-edge safety and powertrain technologies in its in-car displays.

For instance, the cluster’s graphics capabilities make it ideal for displaying immersive information relating to the electrified powertrains found in an increasing number of Kia vehicles. The digital instrument cluster will be adapted in future to display eco gauges, drive mode and trip information, and even a display of the flow of energy between batteries and electric motors. The digital display will also provide a unique visual link to the Eco driving mode found in certain models. Kia’s new instrument cluster will be introduced to other mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles in future.

SOURCE: Kia