All-New Isuzu D-MAX achieves highest five-star rating under ANCAP’s revised protocols of 2020

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereinafter “Isuzu”) is pleased to announce that its All-new Isuzu D-MAX one-ton pickup truck, which has made debut in Australia this month (September 2020), has been awarded a five-star rating by the ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) that comprehensively assesses the safety of new vehicles. It has scored the five-star rating under new 2020 protocols.

The All-new Isuzu D-MAX launched in Australia this month incorporates Isuzu’s ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System*). Reliable real-time detection of obstacles, regardless of day or night, is made possible by superior stereo cameras. Moreover, it is equipped with the latest safety system such as multi collision brake that applies the brakes to mitigate a subsequent impact when a vehicle has been involved in a collision. These safety systems, among other things, are highly rated by the ANCAP which is a new vehicle assessment program.

SOURCE: Isuzu