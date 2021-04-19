All-New Electric SUV AIRTREK Teased at Auto Shanghai 2021

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC)1, MMC’s vehicle production and sales joint venture in China, today teased the all-new electric SUV AIRTREK at Auto Shanghai 2021.

The all-new AIRTREK is based on the concept of an “e-cruising SUV” founded on three keywords: “Electric (electric vehicle),” “Expanding (expanding life’s pleasures with a car)” and “Expressive (expressing the uniqueness of MITSUBISHI MOTORS).” It generates an image of advanced sophistication fit for an EV while incorporating MMC’s consistent design identity, represented by its Dynamic Shield front design concept, and is styled to express the powerful performance expected of a Mitsubishi vehicle.

“We have developed the AIRTREK as an SUV that enables customers to enjoy limitless adventures,” said John Signoriello, executive officer, responsible for global marketing and sales, MMC. “Designed exclusively for the Chinese market, the all-new AIRTREK will be launched by the end of this year as the fourth model of MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ lineup in China. With the addition of this electric vehicle, we aim to contribute to creating a sustainable mobility society.”

SOURCE: Mitshubishi