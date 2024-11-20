All-new 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan debuts with bold design and premium interior

MY25 Tiguan is based on new MQB evo platform, offering bold new looks and improved performance in a two-row only package for North America

Today, Volkswagen of America Inc. unveiled the all-new 2025 Tiguan, the automaker’s best-selling nameplate in the U.S. The 2025 Tiguan features bolder styling, more power, and enhanced fuel efficiency. This fully reimagined version also boasts a refined, high-quality interior and introduces an advanced infotainment system to elevate the in-cabin experience. With these enhancements, the Tiguan strengthens its standing as an affordable and versatile SUV, combining functionality with an engaging driving experience.

The Tiguan has been fully redesigned on the MQB evo platform with all-new sheet metal, a shorter rear overhang, and a slight wheelbase increase. The exterior design is bold and expressive, with a higher, more powerful nose than the second-generation Tiguan, as well as slimmer headlights and an available LED light bar and illuminated logo that creates a distinctive light signature. The profile is more athletic, thanks to a curved undercut above the front fenders that forms a powerful shoulder line. At the back, the roofline is extended by a spoiler that helps to optimize aerodynamics, along with side flow elements in the D-post and air curtains in the front bumper.

The new Tiguan boasts new wheels and colors across the range. Standard 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are quickly replaced on volume trims with 19-inch wheels, while top trims are 20 inches. A striking color palette includes three new options, including Avocado Green Pearl, Sandstone Uni and Monterey Blue Pearl, adding a vibrant touch to the vehicle’s bold styling.

Moving into the cabin, the 2025 Tiguan showcases significant upgrades in interior quality as well as a clean, elegant design. Premium materials, such as genuine American walnut wood décor, a wrapped and double-stitched center console, upgraded Savona leather interiors, and cloth seats with an embossed design give the cabin an upscale feel. The gear selector has now been moved onto the steering column, freeing up space for a large center console that enhances storage space in the cabin. The Tiguan is offered exclusively in a two-row configuration for the North American region.

The third generation of Tiguan benefits from next-gen infotainment and user interface for a tech-forward experience. The next generation of Volkswagen’s 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro system is standard, and a new central infotainment system with MIB4 features a standard 12.9-inch display alongside a rotary dial control located in the center console for easy adjustment of volume along with Drive Mode Select and new available ‘Atmospheres.’ Atmospheres combine synchronized ambient lighting and audio settings for a harmonious blend of sight and sound that enables you to tailor the vehicle’s mood to your preferences. Up to five preset Atmospheres are available, as well as a Custom selection.

The all-new Tiguan features an impressive array of technology, as well as comfort and convenience features. Standard wireless charging and App-Connect ensure seamless connectivity, while standard Climatronic® Touch automatic climate control and seat Climatronic for front passengers keep occupants comfortable. Available cutting-edge features include an available head-up display, 15-inch infotainment screen, 10- or 30-color ambient lighting dependent on trim, and a premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Available upscale comfort and convenience features include a power Easy Open / Close tailgate; 12-way power front seats with quilted leather seating surfaces plus 10-point, full-back massage and ventilation; heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel; and a three-zone Climatronic.

Under the hood of the 2025 Tiguan, the 2.0-liter turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder engine now makes 201 horsepower, up from the previous 184. In addition to the power upgrade, the new Tiguan weighs around 170 pounds less than the outgoing model, helping both fuel economy and acceleration. EPA-estimated fuel economy is not yet available and will be released at a later time. The weight savings are in large part due to the use of aluminum in the suspension and high-strength hot-formed steel in the body structure.

Volkswagen continues to prioritize passenger safety as a cornerstone of our brand identity. The vehicle introduces four new airbags: driver knee, center, and rear side airbags, for a total of ten. The 2025 Tiguan also includes VW’s sophisticated suite of IQ.DRIVE® Level 2 driver assistance features standard across all trims. This includes Travel Assist (level 2 semi-automated driving assistance); Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring); Active Blind Spot Monitor; Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go; Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System); and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency). Light Assist, Park Distance Control, and Exit Warning are now standard, and Park Assist Plus is available.

Availability and pricing of the all-new 2025 Tiguan will be announced closer to launch.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America