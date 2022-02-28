All-electric truck with the Three-Pointed Star: Series-production eActros to go into operation with Dachser in greater Stuttgart area

Dachser uses the eActros to supply customers in downtown Stuttgart locally CO2 and nitrogen oxide free

One of the first battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros out of series production is going to the logistics service provider Dachser. Karin Rådström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, personally handed over an eActros 300 to Stefan Hohm, Chief Development Officer (CDO) and member of the Dachser Board of Management, during a customer meeting in Wörth am Rhein. Dachser is already planning to include additional eActros in its vehicle fleet as part of its climate protection strategy. “The series-production eActros is an important component of our city delivery concept DACHSER Emission-Free Delivery, which we are currently expanding to eleven European metropolitan regions,” explains Stefan Hohm on the occasion of the handover of a first vehicle, which will replace the prototype that has been in practical trials with Dachser in Stuttgart since 2019. “The eActros has proven its everyday value in Stuttgart, especially when it comes to the emission-free delivery of palletized goods to customers. We also see some potential in shuttle traffic for the all-electric truck. We assume that the vehicle will find a wide range of applications in sustainable cargo logistics.”

In Stuttgart, Dachser delivers general cargo, especially palletized shipments that are too large and heavy for parcel shipping, with the eActros to its downtown customers. In addition, the electric truck, in conjunction with a FUSO eCanter (7.5 tons), supplies an inner-city microhub with shipments, which are then distributed over the last mile with electrically supported cargo bikes. All general cargo shipments in a defined area (DACHSER Emission-Free Delivery) are delivered by Dachser, locally CO2 and nitrogen oxide emissions free. The eActros is only charged by green electricity at the Dachser branch in Kornwestheim.

For the application, the e-truck was configured with a 4×2 wheel formula and a box body from SPIER. The 19-ton truck was produced last year after the start of series production and has now been officially handed over at a meeting following the approval for federal funding. Dachser is one of the selected customers who gained valuable experience with the eActros prototype at an early stage.

Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management Daimler Truck Holding AG, responsible for the regions Europe and Latin America and the Mercedes-Benz Truck brand: “We are very proud that an innovative logistics provider like Dachser has opted for the eActros and is showing confidence in us through an order of several vehicles including our comprehensive service. Dachser has been an important partner during the development of the eActros from prototype to series vehicle, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Dachser on the road to zero emission transport.”

Range of up to 400 kilometres

The eActros’ batteries can consist of either three (eActros 300) or four battery packs (eActros 400), each of which has an installed capacity of 112 kWh[1] and a usable capacity of around 97 kWh[2]. Fitted with four battery packs, the eActros 400 has a range of up to 400 kilometres[3]. The technological heart of the electric truck is its drive unit, which consists of a rigid electric axle with two integrated electric motors and a two-speed transmission. The two liquid-cooled motors deliver a continuous output of 330 kW and a peak output of 400 kW. In addition, electrical energy can be recovered by means of recuperation when driving with foresight. The energy recovered by braking is fed back into the eActros’ batteries and is then again available for powering the vehicle. The eActros can be charged with up to 160 kW. At a conventional DC fast charging station with a charging current of 400A, the three battery packs take a little more than one hour to charge from 20 percent of capacity to 80 percent[4].

The advantages of the battery-powered truck from Mercedes-Benz

The two integrated electric motors have a high efficiency and provide constant power delivery with a high starting torque. The torque immediately provided by the electric motors, and the two-speed transmission, ensure powerful acceleration, impressive driving comfort and driving dynamics that enable more relaxed, lower-stress driving than a conventional diesel-powered truck. In addition, the low centre of gravity improves cornering. The interior noise level has been reduced by 10 dB — roughly corresponding to a halving of the perceptible noise level — which also contributes to increased driver comfort in full-load operation. Night deliveries are also possible thanks to the low noise level. In contrast to a diesel truck, there is also considerably less vibration.

The eActros with aerodynamic SPIER body

The body for the Mercedes-Benz eActros at Dachser is supplied by SPIER. The SPIER Athlete dry freight box body is in an aeroform design. The continuous edging profiles and profile caps with sophisticated aerodynamics, combined with the built-in roof spoiler, reduce the drag coefficient and thus can increase the range of the entire vehicle. The body combines a high payload with a high transport volume. The structure is adapted to customer needs, for example with regard to load securing options.

Andreas Fast, Head of Sales and Marketing, SPIER Fahrzeugwerk: “SPIER supports the increased capability of vehicles with environmentally friendly drive technology through further developed body solutions. Turning the Mercedes-Benz eActros into a well-rounded and versatile commercial vehicle solution with the SPIER Athlet body matches our mission. Our employees are trained and certified to work on vehicles with alternative drives. We look forward to the challenges of alternative drives and thus to sustainable, ecological and economic future possibilities.”

Attractive and convenient service leasing offered by Mercedes-Benz Bank

The vehicles are provided by the Mercedes-Benz Bank and its convenient ServiceLeasing and are subsidized by the “Climate-friendly commercial vehicles” funding guideline of the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV). With the subsidies, the Mercedes-Benz Bank is offering attractive service leasing rates for further all-electric eActros, which interested customers can take advantage of non-bureaucratically directly at the Mercedes-Benz branches. This offer is limited and is valid until the funds provided are exhausted, but at the latest on orders made by March 23, 2022, with delivery by December 23, 2022.

Funding for electric trucks

The series-produced eActros are being funded by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport with a total of 10.77 million euros as part of the directive on the promotion of light and heavy commercial vehicles with alternative, climate-friendly drives and the associated refuelling and charging infrastructure (KsNI). The funding guidelines are coordinated by the National Organization for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW GmbH), and applications are approved by the Federal Office for Freight Transport. Kurt-Christoph von Knobelsdorff, Managing Director of NOW GmbH: “The funding supports the spread of commercial vehicles with climate-friendly drives and thus contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality in cities and noise protection. I am very pleased that major logistics players are taking the initiative here and are getting involved in the electrification of heavy freight traffic.”

[1] Nominal capacity of new battery, based on internally defined boundary conditions, may vary depending on use case and ambient conditions.

[2] Energy available for regular truck operation with new batteries. Based on internally defined boundary conditions, may vary depending on use case and ambient conditions.

[3] The range was determined internally in optimum conditions, including 4 battery packs after preconditioning in partially loaded distribution traffic without a trailer at 20 °C outside temperature.

[4] Based on internally determined empirical values under optimal conditions, including an ambient temperature of 20°C.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck