All-electric deliveries to drugstores – Three Mercedes-Benz eActros trucks in use at DSV

Three two-axle battery-electric eActros 300 handed over to logistics service provider DSV for distribution operations

DSV is relying on the Mercedes-Benz eActros for its distribution operations. The logistics company based at the Weilerswist site to the west of Bonn has added three vehicles to its fleet. The e-trucks with dry freight bodies are used to supply 15 branches of the “dm” drugstore company in the Bonn city area. The batteries of the trucks are charged at the DSV depot at the end of each day.

Ronald Ott, Head of Sales Mercedes-Benz Trucks Germany & FUSO, Daimler Truck AG: “DSV is a global transport and logistics company and Mercedes-Benz Trucks is a long-standing mobility partner. We are very pleased that DSV is also relying on a vehicle from our company in its deployment of alternative drives and that we are moving towards an emission-free future together.”

Peter Fog-Petersen, Executive Vice President, DSV Road DACH:

“This innovative fleet expansion is another step towards responsible and sustainable logistics supply chains. This is a task that we are consistently pursuing as a company and with our long-standing partner dm. In Bonn, we are using the largest cohesive eActros fleet for deliveries to branches.”

“With environmentally friendly deliveries to our dm markets in Bonn using three eActros trucks, we are strengthening our commitment to forward-looking and sustainable transport logistics at dm. Together with our partner DSV, we have set ourselves the goal of supplying our branch network in the Bonn city area, from the Weilerswist distribution center to our dm markets, completely emission-free,” says Christian Bodi, Managing Director responsible for logistics at dm.

The eActros for distribution operations

The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros for heavy-duty distribution operations has been rolling off the production line at the Wörth plant since 2021. The eActros’ batteries are available as either three (eActros 300) or four battery packs (eActros 400), each of which has an installed capacity of 112 kWh. Fitted with four battery packs, the eActros 400 has a range of up to 400 kilometers. The technological heart of the electric truck is its drive unit, which consists of a rigid electric axle with two integrated electric motors and a two-speed transmission. The two liquid-cooled motors deliver a continuous output of 330 kW and a peak output of 400 kW. In addition, electrical energy can be recovered by means of recuperation when driving with foresight. The energy recovered by braking is fed back into the eActros’ batteries and is then again available for powering the vehicle.

eConsulting: eActros as an integrated solution including tailored consulting services

Irrespective of the drive technology, every investment in a commercial vehicle must pay off for transport companies in day-to-day operations. In addition, a whole series of questions must be clarified in advance, especially in connection with fully electric trucks: On which routes can I use electric vehicles? What about the charging infrastructure? What structural measures and investments can be expected for depot charging? It is therefore all the more important not only to sell customers an electric truck, but also to accompany them on their way to the electrification of their fleet. After all, e-mobility is more than just a new drive system. This is precisely why Mercedes-Benz Trucks has integrated the eActros into a business ecosystem that also includes consultancy services for high vehicle utilization and optimization of the total cost of ownership.

For example, existing routes are used to determine the most realistic and meaningful usage profile of electric trucks for the respective customer. In addition to the electrification of the depot, eConsulting also includes – depending on the customer’s wishes – all questions relating to planning, application and implementation of the charging infrastructure as well as the grid connection. On request, assistance is also available with regard to identifying possible public subsidies for infrastructure and vehicles.

SOURCE: Daimler