Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm will make their first official UK appearance at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from 8 - 11 July

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm will make their first official UK appearance at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from 8 – 11 July.

In the 111th year of Alfa Romeo, the legendary GTA will once again be taking centre stage as it makes its UK debut in the First Glance paddock, before firing up its engine to take on the infamous 1.16 mile hill climb. Fans will be able to see, hear, smell and get up close to the car that resurrected the iconic GTA name, in a way that can only be done at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Born in 1965, GTA is an acronym for Gran Turismo Alleggerita which means ‘lightened gran turismo’. Taking inspiration from its namesake, the new Giulia GTA is equipped with an enhanced version of the aluminium 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo engine with 540hp, featured in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Together with extensive use of lightweight materials and enhanced aerodynamics, developed in collaboration with Sauber Engineering, the GTA has a best in class power-to-weight ratio and handling to match.

SOURCE: Alfa Romeo