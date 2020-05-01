Alexandra Ford English to join Rivian’s board of directors

Rivian and Ford Motor Company today announced that Alexandra Ford English will join Rivian’s board of directors effective immediately. English is director of Corporate Strategy for Ford Motor Company, responsible for the company’s enterprise strategy and connectivity and digital network strategy.

“Alexandra and I share a deep passion for mobility and electrification, and her connection to Ford’s long family role in transportation is something special. I am looking forward to working closely with her and the perspective that she will bring to the Board,” said RJ Scaringe, Rivian founder and CEO.

Ford made an initial equity investment of $500 million in Rivian in April 2019, and an additional equity investment in December 2019. In addition to these investments, Ford plans to develop a new vehicle using Rivian’s flexible skateboard platform. The vehicle with Rivian is in addition to Ford’s plan to develop a portfolio of battery electric vehicles as part of Ford’s previously announced $11 billion of EV investments.

“Our strategic partnership with Rivian plays an important role in the future of fully networked battery electric vehicles,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “With Alexandra’s experience in mobility and self-driving services, she will bring a unique perspective to Rivian’s board during this transformational time in our industry.”

English joined Ford Motor Company in 2017. Prior to joining the corporate strategy team, she was a member of the Ford Autonomous Vehicle LLC team and a member of the City Solutions team. Before joining Ford, she was responsible for managing profit and loss operations for customer-centric businesses in the merchandising divisions of Tory Burch in New York and Gap Inc. in San Francisco.

English holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company