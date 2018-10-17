Alcantara takes center stage at Paris Auto Show

A number of new cars making their debut at the 2018 Paris International Motor Show last week featured luxury “Made in Italy” material from Alcantara.

Peugeot chose a two-tone interior in shades of gray for the 508 Hybrid, the 508 Hybrid SW, and the 3008 Hybrid4. The seat centers were done in light mélange gray Alcantara®, with diamond-shaped contrast stitching. This is the same color as the Alcantara used for the center portions of the car’s seating, which was completed by a central stripe in dark gray leather.

The Black Edition of the Renault Kadjar has been restyled with a strong sporty connotation using Alcantara. The central part of the seating featured Alcantara in a lozenge pattern made with an electro-welded finish. Side panels, headrest and seat outers were in black leather, while seat centers and backrests featured Alcantara.

The Hyundai i30 N “N Option” gave a hint of how the automaker’s cars will evolve in the high-performance sector. Its steering-wheel rim was covered in blue Alcantara with contrasting white stitching. The same color theme with white-ice stitching in Alcantara was used on other interior components, while the center portions of the seating offered blue Alcantara with horizontal stitching. The seat design was complemented with a vertical strip of red leather.

Audi’s E-Tron added a touch of elegance and perceived luxury using a plain Alcantara in neutral shades of smoky gray for its door panels. Its Q3 utilized an unusual orange for the exterior that was reflected in the interior Alcantara that enhanced the lines and volumes of the armrest, the door and the central part of the dashboard.

Highlighted uses of Alcantara emphasized the material’s technical and aesthetic advantages over other materials, including performance, character and visual appeal. Applications included seating, door panels, steering wheels, headliners, instrument panels and side trim. Not only does Alcantara offer a double-digit weight savings compared to leather, but it also provides environmental advantages without sacrificing comfort, design, elegance or a variety of styling options.

Alcantara’s almost infinite palette of colors, tailoring, laser stitching and cuts, perforations and combinations with leather and fabric make each interior different, guaranteeing each new model exclusive, identifying characteristics.

During the 2017-18 auto show season from Frankfurt and Los Angeles to Geneva, Detroit and Beijing, Alcantara was an interior feature for the debut showing of a wide variety of super-luxury sports cars, high-performance models, SUVs and concept vehicles. Audi, BMW, Bugatti, Dodge, Ferrari, Lexus, Maserati, McLaren, Porsche and Subaru were just a few of the leading brands that selected Alcantara for the interiors of new models unveiled during the 2017-18 season.

SOURCE: Alcantara