AkzoNobel uses rapeseed and pine rosin to create first bio-based interior coating for KIA Motors

KIA Motors is using bio-based paint supplied by AkzoNobel for the inside of its new EV9 electric SUV. It’s the first time the vehicle manufacturer has specified an interior bio-based coating

KIA Motors is using bio-based paint supplied by AkzoNobel for the inside of its new EV9 electric SUV. It’s the first time the vehicle manufacturer has specified an interior bio-based coating.

Two kinds of bio-rosin (rosin is a solid form of resin) have been used to create the product, one extracted from rapeseed, the other from pine rosin. The paint can be found on the EV9’s interior door switch panels, with AkzoNobel also supplying coatings for the rest of the interior.

“Both companies have a long history of developing more sustainable products and we’re proud to have played a role in helping KIA Motors achieve a notable production landmark,” says Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business.

As well as obtaining 100% color master approval, the bio-based paint being used on the EV9 also meets all of KIA Motors’ requirements for both chemical and physical resistance (against suncream, air freshener, heat and scratches, for example).

“KIA Motors had a very specific coating requirement for the EV9 and the performance of our bio-based product met all their needs,” continues Bourguignon. “It’s the latest example of how we as a business continue to develop advanced coatings technology that minimizes environmental impact, without compromising on quality.”

AkzoNobel has been a proud partner of KIA Motors for ten years, and while this new agreement is currently limited to EV9 models produced in South Korea, it’s expected to be extended to several of the vehicle manufacturer’s upcoming EV models.

SOURCE: AkzoNobel