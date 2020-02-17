AkzoNobel secures supply deal with leading car manufacturer

Covering 44 countries, the agreement means that the company’s premium Sikkens and Lesonal brands are now approved for paint repairs of BMW and Mini passenger cars at authorized dealers, repairers, importers and national BMW Group branches.

“We’re delighted to begin working with the BMW Group, one of the world’s premium automotive brands,” says Patrick Bourguignon, Managing Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “We believe Sikkens and Lesonal are the perfect match to further enhance the customer service offer and efficiency of the BMW network.”

The deal was confirmed after extensive analysis of the product assortments and services provided by the company’s Sikkens and Lesonal brands.

“We’re excited to bring our premium brands and business services to a new audience,” adds Jörg Anders, Global Key Account Director of AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinish and Automotive business. “Across 44 countries, bodyshops will benefit from class-leading vehicle refinish systems featuring our innovative and sustainable products and leading digital color tools.”

As well as offering proven performance and high quality coatings, AkzoNobel leads the development of innovative digital color tools.

With MixitTM, the company offers a cloud-based color retrieval application which gives instant access to more than two million color formulas. In combination with the compact handheld spectrophotometer Automatchic™ any paint job can be done faster, more accurately and with less waste.

Customers also have the opportunity to benefit from a premium service which can enhance the business performance of their organizations. With Carbeat™, AkzoNobel offers a state-of-the-art digital bodyshop workflow solution which increases production management efficiency and reduces cycle times.

The countries covered by the new agreement are: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Bosnia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Morocco, Mexico, Moldovia, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, Ukraine, Vietnam and Yemen.

SOURCE: AkzoNobel