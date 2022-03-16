Aiways expands into new European markets

Shanghai-based EV startup grows European presence to 14 countries

Shanghai-based personal mobility provider Aiways has expanded its number of European markets to 14 countries, following the addition of Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland and Slovenia. Car buyers in these countries will now have the option of purchasing the highly attractive Aiways U5 SUV and join the growing number of people across Europe discovering the exciting world of affordable ecomobility.

The addition of these four new markets follows the corporate news that Aiways completed a new round of financing worth hundreds of millions of dollars in January. The new investment is accelerating the development of the Aiways business globally – with particular focus on new market launches, ramping up production, new products and sustainable mobility, enhancing the user experience and developing the brand’s digital capabilities.

Dr. Alex Klose, Vice President of Overseas Operations at Aiways, said: “Much of the EU population can now buy the battery electric Aiways U5 SUV, which is a huge achievement for a young brand that’s faced unprecedent challenges over the last two years. It’s also very good news for people in these smaller markets who are intrigued by EVs and have been waiting for a quality car that delivers the fun, space and innovation of electric driving at an affordable price without compromise.

“We’ll continue to expand our presence in Europe with new markets and new product. Thanks to the investment and new members of the management board, we can accelerate the growth of our company in terms of digitalization, sales and, of course, brand awareness,” Klose added.

Aiways was the first electric vehicle start-up from China to successfully start selling cars in Europe and continues to grow its sustainable presence on the continent. Across all markets, the Aiways U5 SUV will be joined by the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé for new and existing Aiways customers looking to cultivate an active lifestyle in 2022. Both models are battery electric, offering high quality, accessible zero emissions motoring, long range, class-leading practicality and state-of-the-art safety features. Aiways intends to release one new battery electric vehicle per calendar year in Europe.

SOURCE: Aiways