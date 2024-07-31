Aisin and BMW Group agree on an e-axle production partnership

Aisin Corporation and the BMW Group have agreed on a strategic partnership

Aisin Corporation and the BMW Group (Headquarter: Munich, Germany; Chairman of the Board of Management: Oliver Zipse) have agreed on a strategic partnership. The aim of this partnership is a cooperation in the field of build-to-print e-axle production by Aisin based on a BMW Group design.

To date, Aisin has received the trust of the BMW Group to develop products that meet customers’ needs and expectations and we had the honor to supply key products such as automatic transmissions and variable valve timings for BMW Group vehicles.

Aisin and the BMW Group reached this new partnership agreement based on the relationship the two companies cultivated over the years.

The e-axle will be produced by Aisin in both China and Europe, planned for installation in BMW Group vehicles in the late 2020s.

In preparation for e-axle production related to this agreement, Aisin shall expand its product supply capabilities for electrified and other products by extending one of its plants at Aisin Europe Manufacturing Czech (Czech Republic).

Aisin will continue to promote the development of technologies to improve the environment and society, thereby realizing the Aisin Group Philosophy: Inspiring “movement,” creating tomorrow.

SOURCE: Aisin