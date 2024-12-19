Agratas advances global innovation ecosystem with new R&D facility in Oxford

Agratas, a pioneering company in advanced battery technology, has confirmed the acquisition of its new R&D facility at Milton Park, Oxford

Agratas, a pioneering company in advanced battery technology, has confirmed the acquisition of its new R&D facility at Milton Park, Oxford. The state-of-the-art site will serve as the company’s UK technology hub, further strengthening its global innovation ecosystem spanning the UK, India, and the US.

The 22,857 sq ft (2,123 sq m) facility spans three floors and includes newly built office and laboratory spaces. Situated in Oxfordshire’s thriving innovation economy, Milton Park is home to over 250 dynamic businesses employing 9,000 people across life sciences, energy, and advanced technologies.

Patrick Hurley, CTO of Agratas, said: “Our new facility at Milton Park, Oxford, is the foundation of our global innovation ecosystem, enabling us to accelerate R&D in battery technologies. This site demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable, high-performance products for our customers. It also underlines the vital role of R&D in shaping Agratas’ future as a global leader in advanced battery solutions.”

This milestone represents a major step forward in Agratas’ technology strategy, creating a global ecosystem where scientists and engineers can develop cutting-edge battery solutions to address the evolving needs of customers and drive the energy transition forward. The Agratas team will use the facility to pioneer new chemistries and technologies for multiple applications, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the rapidly changing technology landscape.

As part of its commitment to sustainable innovation, Agratas is making significant investments in the UK and beyond. The Oxford R&D facility highlights Agratas’ long-term ambition to strengthen the UK’s role in global battery innovation, contribute to the green technology talent pipeline, and enhance collaboration with various renowned institutions nationwide.

Tony Harper, Industrial Strategy Challenge Director at the Faraday Battery Challenge, said: “Battery innovation and development continues apace in the UK. The Faraday Battery Challenge is pleased to see Agratas showing continued confidence in the UK battery sector with this new R&D facility. It comes at a critical juncture in our drive to create a thriving battery innovation ecosystem.”

Agratas’ investments in R&D will contribute to high-skilled job creation, attracting global talent and expanding the UK’s position as a leader in green technology innovation. By securing an existing, purpose-built site that was previously equipped but never utilised, Agratas has made a strategic and cost-effective investment, ensuring resources are used wisely to accelerate its strategic objectives.

Dr Stella Peace, Interim Executive Chair at Innovate UK, said: “This is welcome news for the UK battery sector, coming just over a year after the Agratas decision to invest £4 billion in creating a UK-based gigafactory. This new R&D facility will further strengthen the UK at the forefront of battery cell development, building on the work of the Faraday Battery Challenge.”

This new facility aligns with Agratas’ mission to pioneer clean, green, and sustainable battery solutions, demonstrating the company’s dedication to innovation, collaboration, and excellence on a global scale.

SOURCE: Agratas