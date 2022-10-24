After Paris, HYVIA presents Master Van H2-TECH in Brussels during the European hydrogen week

Master Van H2-TECH is a hydrogen van, with a load volume of 12m3, adapted to the transport of goods and parcels, which meets the needs of professionals for their intensive use. It is equipped with a 30 kW fuel cell, a 33 kWh battery and tanks containing 6.4 kg of hydrogen (4 tanks of 1.6 kg).
Its main advantages are zero emissions, a recharge time of 5 minutes and a range of 400 km. It has a height of 1.80 m in the loading area, making it possible to stand upright inside and facilitating the organisation and delivery of goods and packages.
Master Van H2-TECH is manufactured in France: production of the vehicle at the Batilly plant, assembly and testing of the fuel cell at the HYVIA plant in Flins and integration of the fuel cell at Gretz-Armainvilliers, near Paris.
Find the technical characteristics of the vehicle on the QR code below:
Master Van H2-TECH is exhibited with a hydrogen refueling station and a fuel cell prototype. See you at Hydrogen Europe (Stand 9A, Hall 11) from 25 to 27 October 2022.
SOURCE: Renault Group