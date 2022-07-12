Adventure First – radar auto brand launched

China’s first pure electric outdoors lifestyle vehicle brand, Radar Auto, was launched today alongside the new brand's first electric adventure vehicle, the RD6 pick-up truck.

Adventure First – Electric trucks and SUVs

The Radar brand is “starting with trucks but is much more than just trucks.” Radar was created for a new generation of global consumers that demand vehicles that are as sustainable as their adventures into nature.

The Radar brand is launched as an independent brand within the wider Geely Holding Group which will give the brand considerable access to full vehicle technologies and shared components for electric vehicles.

Radar Auto is a fully capable independent brand with its own R&D facility in Hangzhou and a fully equipped EV production facility in Zibo, Shandong, from which it will begin production and deliveries of the Radar RD6 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Radar is developing a full portfolio of electric lifestyle vehicles that will include pick-up trucks and SUVs as well as ATV’s and other lifestyle products.

Geely Holding has appointed Dr. Lin Shi Quan as the CEO of Radar Auto. Dr. Ling is a veteran engineering lead at Geely Auto Group and has taken responsibility for several major milestone projects for the Geely Auto Group of brands including Lynk & Co and Geely Auto.

Dr. Ling said: “Understanding this new market segment and creating a new brand specifically for these unique users has been the highlight of my career so far. Radar Auto will be purpose driven from the outset and that purpose is to allow users to explore the world in a more sustainable way.”

Truck, Yeah – Introducing the Radar RD6

Accompanying the launch of the Radar brand is its first electric lifestyle pickup truck, the Radar RD6. Automotive design icon, Peter Horbury, has been lending his design support for the development of the Radar brand from his design studio in the UK.

Peter commented: “The Radar product portfolio is focused on electric pick-up trucks and SUVs, this direction challenges us to mix functionality and usability with aesthetic form. Our aim is to let Radar users expand their horizons and explore nature in a sustainable way.”

The Radar RD6 is based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), which will give the RD6 considerable technology underpinnings that will include single and dual motor options. Performance figures and range will be announced in due course.

Due to the use of SEA, space has been maximized considerably, allowing for a ‘front trunk’ under the hood as well as a truck bed that boasts external charging facilities.

Not Just Trucks

Engaging closely with users, RADAR is also introducing a lifestyle sub-brand, Radar Weekends that focuses on the outdoors lifestyles and will cooperate with different partners to create a fun, diverse outdoors ecosystem. Radar Weekends will work with camping equipment brand, NatureHike to develop a variety of outdoor camping accessories for the brand’s vehicles. In addition, Radar has also partnered with National Geographic China for a program to Protect Nature’s Wonders which promotes the concept of leaving no trace behind when adventuring in the great outdoors.

The Future is Outside

In a post-Covid era, the appreciation of nature and the great outdoors has risen to a new level globally. A new generation of consumers is discovering a new joy in the outdoor lifestyle and culture represented by activities such as camping, hiking, adventuring, etc. Radar has arrived to meet their needs.

Specifics on the Radar RD6 will be announced in due course.

Source: Geely