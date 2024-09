ADS-TEC Energy upgrades convenience stores with ultra-fast EV charging at NACS Show 2024

Demo of compact, battery-buffered ChargeBox, shows how c-stores can add ultra-fast EV charging without costly utility upgrades

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, will be demonstrating its innovative, ultra-fast EV charging platform, ChargeBox, in booth C7387 at NACS Show 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 8-10, 2024. The company will also show how c-stores are increasing traffic and growing revenue from this unique amenity.

With up to 320 kW charging power and compatibility with both CCS1 and NACS charging plugs, ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargeBox offers maximum flexibility while also saving operators up to 65% on peak power demand charges versus conventional DC chargers. A compact and efficient solution, ChargeBox does not require costly utility upgrades, making it easy for convenience stores, gas stations, fleet operators and other retailers to bring ultra-fast EV charging to their operations, with significant benefits for both their businesses and customers.

According to, Charging the Future, a study conducted by Consumer Reports in March 2024, EV charging is good for businesses and retailers – including c-stores and gas stations. There are strong economic incentives to install EV chargers, and one charging network found that 89% of EV drivers make a retail purchase while charging.

ADS-TEC Energy customer Inland Stores has experienced revenue growth and increased customer traffic since installing two ChargeBox systems at a location in Tallahassee, FL.

“We love our ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox systems,” said Glennie Bench, president and COO, Southwest Georgia Oil Company Inc. “Not only has the revenue generated from our chargers exceeded our projections, the ChargeBox customers typically spend more and stay longer. Customers love the Level 3 speed and seek out our store for EV charging over other options.”

“Our goal is to help c-store owners upgrade their offerings and stand out to EV drivers,” said Renato Gross, senior executive vice president, ADS-TEC Energy. “By installing ultra-fast EV chargers, these stores will become key stops for EV drivers, who will also spend time inside stores and money on retail purchases. It’s a win-win for store owners who want to grow revenue, and EV drivers who want a fast and easy charging experience.”

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy