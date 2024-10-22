ADS-TEC Energy and Paragon Mobility have signed a partnership and deployed the first series of ultra-fast, battery-buffered EV charging stations in France

With a focus on serving the market for high-quality optimized charging infrastructure, Paragon Mobility has developed a sustainable business model for a highly flexible, high-intensity, fast charging infrastructure in France

ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-buffered fast charging systems, today announced that it has signed a partnership with Paragon Mobility in France. More than 206,000 new EVs have been registered in France since the beginning of 2024, an important factor in the business growth of Paragon Mobility, making France one of the key markets for EVs in Europe.

Headquartered in the technology park of Sophia Antipolis, France, Paragon Mobility delivers a new class of energy optimization infrastructure with EV charging as a key service offering. In addition to designing, developing and deploying since 2021 its own line-up of battery-buffered modular containerized fast charging solutions named “Pods”, the company is now expanding its offering with ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost.

Paragon Mobility is deploying ChargePost because of its industry-leading features. Up to two vehicles can be quickly charged at the same time. It supports up to 300 kW or 150 kW when charging two vehicles simultaneously. ChargePost can also include two large 75-inch LED displays for digital advertising to generate new revenue streams.

Paragon Mobility can use renewable or locally-generated electricity to charge the ChargePost battery. Its 201 kWh battery storage unit supports bidirectional use to feed energy back into the grid when required. It can also boost or stabilize weak grid connections. Several ChargePost systems can be networked to form a virtual power plant, scaling storage capacity and marketing options. With this approach, electricity is stored when it is cheap or abundant for use when it is scarce or expensive.

ADS-TEC Energy’s solutions and services give Paragon the flexibility to support more than car charging. Paragon Mobility already uses ChargePost for charging electric buses. Other customers are using ChargeBox and ChargePost to charge trucks.

Paragon Mobility has the goal of transforming EV charging infrastructure to save its customers time and money while offering a highly flexible and available charging service. It also aims to foster customer enthusiasm and acceptance by delivering peace of mind and impressive charging times, in a young and sometimes skeptical market.

As it gears up to contribute to the scaling of the energy transition in the French mobility sector, Paragon Mobility has already garnered the attention of top-tier clients and industrial partners and won prestigious awards. It has been featured on the SET100 list of the German Energy Agency DENA and World Energy Council of the most promising climate tech companies in 2023; its CEO and Co-founder Jean Lemaire was named Best Charging and Energy Distribution Infrastructure CEO (Europe) by EU Business News Magazine. The company recently announced it is teaming up with ex-F1 driver and former Formula E World Champion Sebastien Buemi.

“With Paragon Mobility, we have a strong and competent partner at our side who will implement exciting and inspiring projects with our products in France and elsewhere,” said Henrik Langwald, Senior Vice President Head of Sales at ADS-TEC Energy.

“Paragon Mobility defines itself by delivering highly optimized, flexible, high quality charging infrastructure even in the most constrained sites. With these first signature deployments with ADS -TEC Energy in France, combining super charging with battery storage in low grid connection sites and intensive applications, we have started to write down a remarkable page in energy transition,” said Jean Lemaire, CEO of Paragon Mobility

