Adient receives Honda Challenging Spirit Award

Honda senior leadership presented Adient with its prestigious Challenging Spirit Award. The award recognizes the exemplary efforts of the Adient team in response to a supply chain disruption in 2023.

“I can personally attest to the magnitude of the challenge as well as the unwavering commitment by Adient Global to go above and beyond and take all necessary actions to protect Honda’s production,” said Josh Dissmore of Honda supply chain management.

The Challenging Spirit Award recognizes suppliers that have demonstrated their commitment to Honda’s Core Value of embracing a Challenging Spirit by going above and beyond expectations to ensure the success and/or delivery of a service, product, or project.

On December 5, 2024, Honda representatives visited Adient’s Global Headquarters to present the award to the team members who made this award possible.

