Adient Korea R&D Center receives “Best Collaboration Award” from Hyundai Motor Group

Adient Korea R&D Center recently was awarded the “Best Collaboration Award” from Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) for helping the customer strengthen seat product competitiveness through close collaboration and communication.

It was the first award that HMG Engineering and Purchasing co-hosted and evaluated for its supply base. The award recognizes Adient’s exceptional commitment to the customer by providing systemic services and innovational ideas throughout the development of seating systems. The award was presented to Adient Korea R&D Center by Mr. Chungkook Park, president of HKMC R&D Division, and Mr. Gyusuk Lee, chief procurement division/HMC.

Recently, HMG also held an online forum on the topic of future EV seat technology as part of its annual Seat & Safety Components Symposium. During the forum, Michael Jung, Adient Korea country manager and Inkon Ro, director engineering were invited to give a presentation on our new seating technology along with ES3, and Mark Sutton, VP engineering APAC was also invited to participate in a panel discussion.

We are grateful for HMG’s appreciation and recognition. The Adient Korea team will continue to serve our customers around the globe with leading technologies and exceed customers’ expectations.

SOURCE: Adient