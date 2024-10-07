Adam Wood takes the lead at Renault UK

Adam Wood has begun his role as Managing Director and Country Head Renault Group UK

Adam Wood has begun his role as Managing Director and Country Head Renault Group UK. He replaces Guillaume Sicard who has been appointed VP Renault Brand France.

Adam started his career at Renault UK in 2007 when he joined the graduate programme after achieving a French degree from University of Bristol and a Master of Science (MSc) in International Business from the University of Nottingham.

Over the following 14 years, Wood progressed through several brand, planning and communications roles, including senior positions as Dacia Brand Director and Marketing Director for Groupe Renault UK. He moved from the business in 2021, with his most recent role being Managing Director of Peugeot UK.

Wood returns to Renault UK as the brand expands and renews its model range, with a strong focus on electrification. His appointment also follows an ever-increasing number of awards for the brand’s vehicles in 2024, including both the ‘Car of the Year’ and the ‘Van of the Year’ titles with the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric and the New Master, respectively.

Adam Wood said: “I am proud to return to Renault UK to lead the business at such an exciting time. Renault has real momentum and, with the iconic Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric and Renault 4 E-Tech 100% electric set to strengthen our zero-emission product line-up even further, I look forward to building on our success.”

SOURCE: Renault Group UK