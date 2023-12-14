Acura expands entry options for young, first-time premium buyers with Certified Pre-Owned leasing

New pre-owned leasing calculator on AcuraCertified.com streamlines digital shopping

With Acura Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) leasing, Acura has created a new option for premium used vehicle shoppers that provides young and first-time buyers even more choice and an alternative pathway into the brand. The attractive monthly payment and flexible, shorter term options will help Acura clients as the price of new cars continue to climb. Acura is taking a leadership role in offering used vehicle leasing with a new easy-to-use pre-owned vehicle leasing calculator on AcuraCertified.com that simplifies and streamlines online shopping.

Acura CPO leasing enables clients to have flexibility with the amount of down payment needed to finance the vehicle and lower their monthly payment, all while “stepping up” to a larger or more well-equipped Acura performance model. Current model year Acura CPO vehicles or 2018-2023 Acura CPO vehicles are available for leasing. At the completion of the lease term, the vehicle can be purchased to own or turned in to an Acura dealer.

“Acura’s new Certified Pre-Owned leasing program is perfect for buyers looking for ways to drive a premium performance vehicle without paying a premium price,” said Dan Rodriguez, Senior Manager of Auto Remarketing at American Honda. “Higher new-vehicle prices makes leasing an Acura certified used vehicle an even more critical gateway for first-time premium buyers.”

Acura’s CPO leasing program is the latest expansion of the brand’s support for its certified pre-owned program. Additionally, Acura recently launched Acura Precision Used, that added used vehicles 6 to 10 years old to the Acura CPO family. Acura is the first luxury brand to offer certified used vehicles for vehicles up to 10 years old, creating even more opportunity for young, first-time buyers to experience the Acura brand through used vehicles with the peace of mind of an Acura-backed limited warranty.

Acura is among the top luxury brands in Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales this year, with double-digit (33%) sales growth in 2023, outpacing key competitors.

For more information about Acura CPO leasing and the Acura tiers of the Certified Pre-Owned vehicle program, including new Acura Precision Used and Acura Precision Certified, or to search and purchase an Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicle online, visit AcuraCertified.com.

Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Tiers

Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Benefits Acura Precision Certified – Up to 6 Years Old / 80,000 miles Acura Precision Used – Up to 10 Years Old / No Mileage Limit Non-powertrain coverage : 24 mos. / up to 100,000 total odometer miles.

Powertrain coverage : 7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer miles. Acura Care’s Motor Club Benefits: Up to 24 mos. or 100,000 total odometer miles.

Complimentary Suite of Motor Club Benefits during Non-Powertrain Limited Warranty – Emergency Roadside Assistance Emergency towing

Flat-tire change

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Computer trip routing, map services

National Hotel Privileges Directory

24-Hour Acura dealer locator Trip Interruption Expense Reimbursement

Concierge Service

Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM® Radio service

Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink® trial

Complimentary 1st Scheduled Maintenance Oil and filter

Tire rotation

Air intake filter

Cabin air filter

Rear differential fluid

Brake fluid 7-Day/300 miles Exchange Policy

See Warranty Booklet for full details. Non-powertrain coverage : 6 mos. / up to 7,500 total odometer miles.

Powertrain coverage : 6 mos. / up to 7,500 odometer miles. Acura Care’s Motor Club Benefits: Up to 12 mos. or 12,000 total odometer miles.

Complimentary Suite of Motor Club Benefits during Non-Powertrain Limited Warranty – Emergency Roadside Assistance Emergency towing

Flat-tire change

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Computer trip routing, map services

National Hotel Privileges Directory

24-Hour Acura dealer locator Trip Interruption Expense Reimbursement

Concierge Service

Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM® Radio service

Complimentary 1st oil change

7-Day/300 miles Exchange Policy

See Warranty Booklet for full details.

SOURCE: Acura