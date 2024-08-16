Acura Debuts Integra Type S HRC Prototype at Monterey Car Week; Showcasing Potential Line of HRC Performance Parts

Public debut of Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype will occur at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Friday, Aug. 16

Acura today debuted the Integra Type S HRC Prototype, showcasing a potential new line of street and track-focused Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) performance parts leveraging the technical knowledge and expertise of HRC race engineers. Introduced during Monterey Car Week, one of the world’s top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts, the Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype builds upon the dynamic capabilities of the most powerful, best performing Integra ever to deliver ultimate street and track performance for Acura enthusiast customers to enjoy on their own Integras.

“HRC performance parts is an exciting concept focused on building a stronger connection with Acura and Honda enthusiasts eager to access exclusive HRC race engineering to augment their performance driving experience,” said Jon Ikeda, Senior Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA. “Every spec of the Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype screams performance. Everything is functional – if it doesn’t add performance it isn’t on the car.”

Led by Southern California-based HRC US, the development of the Integra Type S HRC Prototype is focused on enhancing all elements of the driving experience—engine, suspension and braking performance—along with significant weight savings, showcasing the potential of the Integra Type S and greatly improving performance on the street and the racetrack.

The Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype will make its public debut at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Friday, Aug. 16, with a press event scheduled for 10:36 a.m.

Optimized Aerodynamics

Designed at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, the aggressive styling of the Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype is distinct and dynamic from all angles. The prototype model applies technical experience gained from the aerodynamic development of the Integra Type S TCX racecar to increase downforce and improve high-speed stability. Aero performance at track speeds is optimized with a number of functional aerodynamic elements, including a new front fascia with a larger front splitter and cooling ducts, larger hood vents, side splitters and an adjustable carbon fiber rear wing with aluminum uprights.

The Prototype’s visually intense bodywork is finished in striking Indy Yellow Pearl paint, a color that debuted on the second-generation NSX supercar. Custom milled aluminum HRC badges on the grille, front fenders and decklid make a bold statement, featuring the same logo seen on winning Honda and Acura race machines in IndyCar, IMSA and Formula 1.

Reduced Weight

To improve overall performance, the Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype utilizes extensive carbon fiber components to reduce weight, including the hood, rear door panels and aggressively bolstered one-piece Recaro bucket seats. The rear seat has been replaced with a clever carbon shelf engineered to provide hardcore driving enthusiasts with secure track-day transport of four mounted wheels and tires.

Along with an optional air conditioning delete, overall weight is reduced by nearly 200 lbs. from the Integra Type S.

Improved Engine Performance and Handling

The output, response and cooling performance of the high-revving turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC® engine are improved with a larger intercooler, twin oil coolers and a tuned, lightweight cat-back exhaust system, all developed for the Acura Integra Type S HRC TCX race car.

Handling is optimized with a lowered (15mm) track-ready suspension featuring tuned coilovers, an adjustable rear anti-roll bar and adjustable front and rear camber plates, similar to that of the Acura Integra Type S HRC TCX race car. Forged lightweight 19 x 9.5-inch wheels with increased negative offset widen the front and rear track by 30mm. This not only improves handling, but gives the Prototype an especially aggressive stance.

To maximize grip, the performance wheels are wrapped in track-ready Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R ultra high-performance tires (265/30ZR19) with a 60 Treadwear rating.

For exceptional braking performance, the Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype employs massive 15-inch two-piece front rotors (+1.4 inches than the standard Integra) and Brembo® 6-piston aluminum calipers. Two-piece rear rotors have been applied to further reduce unsprung weight. Larger ducts in the front fascia improve brake cooling performance by routing more air to the front rotors.

To help stiffen the chassis and provide an attachment location for multipoint harnesses, the rear bulkhead is reinforced with a robust X-Brace, which was finished in the same striking Indy Yellow Pearl paint as the exterior. The premium-performance cabin experience is further enhanced with black Alcantara and color-matched yellow seatbelts, stitching and trim.

Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US)

HRC US leads all Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America, including pinnacle racing programs in IndyCar and IMSA sports cars to commercial racing programs and contributing to the company’s Formula One program. In 2026, HRC will partner with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team as the official engine supplier. With three F1 races now in the U.S. (Austin, Miami, Las Vegas), HRC USA will be involved in Formula One power unit development and race support starting in 2026

HRC was established in Japan in 1982 as the motorcycle racing arm of Honda, and is recognized for more than 40 years of championship racing heritage in pinnacle global racing categories such as WGP/MotoGP, Superbike, Motocross, World Trial and the Paris Dakar rally. In 2022, HRC added auto racing including the Honda F1 program to its responsibilities.

SOURCE: Acura