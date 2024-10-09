Acura ADX previews top-of-class premium features as all-new gateway SUV to the Acura brand

The all-new turbocharged 2025 Acura ADX brings dynamic energy to the premium compact SUV segment with its upscale, feature-rich interior, including available features like a panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats and a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system, which were teased in new photos released today

The all-new turbocharged 2025 Acura ADX brings dynamic energy to the premium compact SUV segment with its upscale, feature-rich interior, including available features like a panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats and a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system, which were teased in new photos released today. Set for a North American debut later this fall, the Acura ADX will build on the success of the Integra as an additional gateway model to the Acura performance lineup.

“The all-new Acura ADX is another exciting model positioned at the gateway of our lineup, attracting a new generation of buyers to the Acura brand,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales. “When our new Acura ADX arrives in dealer showrooms, it will strengthen an exceptional lineup of premium SUVs that already includes the popular RDX, best-selling MDX and all-electric ZDX.”

SOURCE: Acura