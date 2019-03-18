aCoffeeWithCarlosTavares : Market divergence – Interview with Lionel Zinsou

In order to support the Group’s shaping of its sustainable and profitable growth, the Chairman of the Managing Board is engaged in a dialogue with experts from civil society.

Among the 7 mega trends that will shape the future of mobility, the third one isMarket divergence, about which Carlos Tavares spoke with Lionel Zinsou, Franco-Beninese economist, founder of SouthBridge (a financial and strategic consulting firm specializing in Africa), former Prime Minister of Benin and Chairman of the Board of the Terra Nova think tank.

Watch the interview with Lionel Zinsou

Excerpts:

Lionel Zinsou: “People think that smartphones are useless for people who can’t read or write. But everyone was surprised by the digital revolution in Africa. The fact is that today, these people represent nearly half of all phone sales. In Africa, innovation is not disruptive because in many sectors there is nothing to disrupt.”

Carlos Tavares: “This means that Africa will not go through the same stages as the Western world. We will have to take some shortcuts. Thanks to technology, it is possible to access mobility without being an owner. Our strategy therefore needs to evolve: it is no longer just a question of providing cars, but of providing accessible mobility solutions. This concerns not only the mobility device, but also the infrastructure.”

This will be followed by further discussions on the other mega trends: Digital Transformation, Sharing, Connectivity and Autonomy.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA