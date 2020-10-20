ACEA: Interactive map: COVID-19 impact on EU automobile production, up until September 2020

COVID-19 production impact, by country
- EU-wide production losses due to COVID-19 amounted to 4,024,036 motor vehicles from 1 January to 30 September 2020.
- That is 22.3% of total EU production in 2019.
- This figure includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles up to 6 tonnes.
- These losses are the result of factory shutdowns (during the ‘lockdown’ months of March, April and May) and the fact that production capacity did not return to pre-crisis levels yet.
|Country
|Production lost
|Austria
|37,322
|Belgium
|48,494
|Czech Republic
|284,065
|Finland
|30,932
|France
|416,149
|Germany
|1,077,943
|Hungary
|101,499
|Italy
|284,785
|Netherlands
|34,379
|Poland
|159,185
|Portugal
|72,209
|Romania
|105,468
|Slovakia
|193,435
|Slovenia
|32,941
|Spain
|754,978
|Sweden
|65,792
|United Kingdom
|324,460
|TOTAL (EU + UK)
|4,024,036
Source:IHS Markit
SOURCE: ACEA