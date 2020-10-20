ACEA: Interactive map: COVID-19 impact on EU automobile production, up until September 2020

This map shows the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2020 (up until September) for the 27 EU countries and the UK

   October 20, 2020

COVID-19 production impact, by country

  • EU-wide production losses due to COVID-19 amounted to 4,024,036 motor vehicles from 1 January to 30 September 2020.
    • That is 22.3% of total EU production in 2019.
    • This figure includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles up to 6 tonnes.
  • These losses are the result of factory shutdowns (during the ‘lockdown’ months of March, April and May) and the fact that production capacity did not return to pre-crisis levels yet.
Country Production lost
Austria 37,322
Belgium 48,494
Czech Republic 284,065
Finland 30,932
France 416,149
Germany 1,077,943
Hungary 101,499
Italy 284,785
Netherlands 34,379
Poland 159,185
Portugal 72,209
Romania 105,468
Slovakia 193,435
Slovenia 32,941
Spain 754,978
Sweden 65,792
United Kingdom 324,460
TOTAL (EU + UK) 4,024,036

Source:IHS Markit

Please click here to view the Interactive map.

SOURCE: ACEA

