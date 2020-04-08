ACEA: Coronavirus: Free online education for auto workers during factory shutdowns

Two partnerships for automotive skills, in which the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) actively takes part, have launched a platform to make free online courses available to people affected by shutdowns of auto plants as a result of COVID-19.

Indeed, at least 1,138,536 Europeans working in automotive manufacturing are now temporarily unemployed because of this crisis.

To help these people prepare for the future, the DRIVES and ALBATTS projects joined forces and launched a dedicated website that allows auto workers to upgrade their skills from home.

These free online courses can be found at https://www.skills4automotive.eu/#offers.

SOURCE: ACEA